CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei quieted the masses, at least for this one Saturday.

Despite a solid performance in fifth-ranked Clemson's victory over Georgia Tech last Monday night, Tiger fans clamored all week for more of backup quarterback Cade Klubnik after his late touchdown drive.

They did not get what they wanted.

Instead, they got a Uiagalelei who was efficient and precise in Clemson's 35-12 victory over Furman at Memorial Stadium. Uiagalelei led the Tigers on touchdown drives on each of his first five possessions behind center.

The junior completed 21 of 27 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. His lone mistake was an ill-advised third-quarter pass that bounced off Brannon Spector's hand and to a Paladins defender.

But that was it for Uiagalelei. He opened the game by completing 14 of his first 17 passes, including a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jake Briningstool that gave Clemson a 14-0 lead.

He later threw a perfect touch pass to Beaux Collins for a 9-yard touchdown pass and a 35-9 lead with 10:08 remaining in the third quarter.

By the way, Klubnik played on two possessions and did very little with his opportunities. The true freshman was 1-for-4 for minus-2 yards. Both drives ended in punts.

While Uiagalelei and the offense were having success, Clemson's defense surprisingly struggled against FCS Furman.

The Paladins had 214 total yards in the first half with quarterback Tyler Huff completing 14 of 16 passes for 149 yards.

Furman (1-1) killed the Tigers with screen passes, completing throws of 27, 20 and 20 yards in the opening half.

Huff finished the game with 256 yards on 30-of-39 passing. He had a 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ryan Miller. He also threw an interception, which linebacker Barrett Carter caught off a deflection.

The Tigers (2-0) did settle down in the second half, but the Paladins finished the afternoon 10 of 18 on third down. This after Clemson held Georgia Tech to 2-of-16 on third downs last Monday.

After gaining 306 yards in the opening half, the Clemson offense stalled somewhat in the second half, as the Tigers gained just 70 yards.

Player of the game: Uiagalelei had his best game since the 2020 season. He led the Tigers to five touchdowns on his first five possessions at quarterback. He threw two touchdowns and completed long passes to Joseph Ngata and E.J. Williams to set up short touchdown runs for running back Will Shipley.

Key play: On Clemson's opening possession of the game, Uiagalelei threw a dart over the middle to Collins on third down-and-six from his 31-yard line. The pass went for 40 yards and set the tone for the Tigers' junior quarterback.

Freshman Impact: Antonio Williams caught three passes for 39 yards, including a 23-yard catch over the middle on Clemson's second possession. His catch set up the Tigers' second touchdown.

Stat of the game: Furman had 214 total yards at halftime. Clemson allowed 237 yards to Georgia Tech for the entire game on Monday.

Coach's decision: Despite Furman killing the Tigers with the screen game, the Clemson defense failed to adjust to screen passes in the first half. The Paladins beat Clemson on screens of 27, 20 and 20 yards.

Up next: Clemson hosts Louisiana Tech next Saturday at 8 p.m.

