Uiagalelei 'Slowly But Surely' Getting More Comfortable in Clemson Offense

D.J. Uiagalelei told the media on Monday that slowly but surely he is growing more comfortable in his role as the starting quarterback of the Clemson Tigers.

Six games into the season and the Clemson offense is still trying to find its footing.

However, with each passing week, D.J. Uiagalelei thinks the Tigers are getting a little bit better on that side of the ball, and the starting quarterback credits the fact that he is starting to get a little more comfortable in his role leading the offense.

"Slowly but surely I'm definitely getting a lot more comfortable in games," Uiagalelei told the media on Monday. "Feel like I'm getting better each and every game, every time I step out there. I'm always having a lot of fun so it's been good though. Feel like I've been playing a little bit better each and every game. I'm trying to get better each and every game I step out there. Every single practice, just trying to get better."

The sophomore quarterback said that the further the Tigers get into the season, the more comfortable he gets.

"I think just more comfortable in the pocket, more comfortable just playing," Uiagalelei said. "I think the longer you play the season, the more comfortable you get with playing, and the more at ease you are. I think that's the main thing, is just more comfortable."

Clemson is coming off a 17-14 win over Syracuse on Friday night in the Carrier Dome. While some of the accuracy issues that have plagued the quarterback throughout the season seemed to have improved, Uiagalelei failed to hit the 200-yard mark in passing for the fifth time in six games.

The Tigers will now head to Pitt for their second consecutive road game. They will do so as an underdog for the first time against an ACC opponent since 2014, and that is something Uiagalelei said the team can not afford to concern themselves with.

"For us, I mean we can't really look at that," Uiagalelei said. "You got to be able to be looking inside out. Can't really pay attention to the outside noise, and for us to keep our head down and work. I mean, we got to be able to just look at ourselves and be inside out, that's about it. Can't really worry about what outside people are saying."

Uiagalelei is currently off the board as a Heisman candidate, after starting the season as a favorite to take home the award. According to Fanduel, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is the favorite at +175.

