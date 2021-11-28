Ups and Downs: Clemson Dominates Gamecocks in Shutout Win

COLUMBIA, SC- For the first time since 1989 Clemson shut out in-state rival South Carolina.

The Tigers used a dominating defensive effort and a strong ground game to knock off the Gamecocks 30-0 and pick up a record-tying seventh consecutive win in the series.

Ups

Ship Happens: Will Shipley looks poised to be a college football star. The freshman has shown flashes all season but has really come on for the Tigers down the stretch. Shipley had 128 rushing yards in the win and averaged almost seven yards per carry. He might be just a freshman but he's already showing the patience of a wily veteran and his superior field vision is off the charts.

Offensive Line: This group has faced its share of criticism this season, but over the past two games, this offensive line has imposed its will on opponents. Last week it was against Wake Forest, this week against an SEC defensive front in South Carolina. The backs had room to run all night long, as the Tigers averaged over six yards per carry on the ground, and the pass protection was there as well. The Gamecocks knew Clemson was going to run it and still could not stop it.

Suffocating Defense: It was apparent from the opening series that the South Carolina offense just had no answer for Brent Venables' defense. The Gamecocks had just 206 total yards, 43 rushing yards and averaging just 2.2 yards per carry. Quarterbacks Jason Brown and Zeb Noland were harassed all night long, despite Clemson only registering one sack.

BT Potter: What a weapon the senior kicker has become for the Tigers. He hit on all three of his field-goal attempts on the night, with two coming from long range (47 and 49 yards). Add in the fact that most of his kickoffs aren't returnable and he's quite the asset for a team that has struggled to score points at times.

Downs:

Wide Reciever Play: The youth was on display at times in this one. On multiple occasions, the Tigers tried to go deep and couldn't connect. On some well-thrown balls at that. There were instances that Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins could have been more aggressive in going up for the ball. Something they should get better at with more experience.

