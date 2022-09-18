Shipley Runs Wild, Defense Forces 4 Turnovers as Clemson Beats Louisiana Tech, 48-20

CLEMSON, S.C. —Looking for a complete game for the first time this season, No. 5 Clemson showed flashes but took until deep into Saturday's game to feel good about it.

The Tigers got two touchdown runs and 139 rushing yards on 12 carries from Will Shipley and the defense forced four turnovers that led to 21 points in a 48-20 victory over Louisiana Tech at Memorial Stadium, but there were uneven moments as well.

The Conference USA foe produced 311 passing yards against a depleted Clemson defense. The Tigers' stop unit played with heavy hearts as teammate Bryan Bresee was away from the team after his sister Ella died from brain cancer earlier in the week.

Injuries piled up before and during the game, but the Bulldogs made the contest uncomfortable with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Parker McNeil to Tre Harris that cut the lead to 14 points with 9:30 left to play in the game. But the Tigers, who had pulled most of the starters, answered when quarterback DJ Uiagalelei entered the game and found Antonio Williams on a 19-yard TD pass to put the Tigers up 21 with 6:21 to play.

Clemson got off to a great start, taking a 10-point lead on Shipley's 2-yard TD run in the first quarter, but the offense bogged down and the Tigers led 13-3 at the half. The scoring picked up in the second half as the Tigers produced three touchdowns, including a 32-yard connection from Uiagalelei to Beaux Collins, in the third quarter.

Clemson finished with 521 total yards and a late TD run by Kobe Pace to win going away. Uiagalelei was 17-of-29 passing for 221 yards and two touchdown throws.

Player of the game: Shipley averaged 11.6 yards per rush in the game. His two touchdowns gave him six on the season. Shipley's the first Clemson running back since Travis Etienne in 2019 to rush for multiple TDs in three consecutive games.

Key play: Up 20-6 in the third quarter, Clemson watched La. Tech reach the Tiger 20, but Malcolm Greene picked off a McNeil pass to keep the Bulldogs out of the end zone. Clemson answered the turnover with a 4-yard TD run by Phil Mafah.

Freshman Impact: Adam Randall was on a "pitch count" as he works his way back from a torn ACL suffered in the spring, but the receiver made his Clemson debut in Week 3. Randall caught one pass for 11 yards, much to the delight of the home fans.

Stat of the game: A week after Furman was 10-of-18 on third downs, Clemson's defense held La. Tech to five conversions on 15 tries.



Injury report: Clemson was without several key defensive starters against Louisiana Tech, including Nate Wiggins, Andrew Mukuba and Tyler Davis. Cornerback Sheridan Jones was injured during the first half and didn't return. Dabo Swinney will update the health of his team later on Saturday.

Next Up: Clemson hits the road next Saturday for a key ACC Atlantic Division battle with Wake Forest. The game is scheduled to start at noon in Winston-Salem, NC. The Demon Deacons improved to 3-0 with a narrow, 37-36 victory over Liberty in Week 3.

