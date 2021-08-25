August 25, 2021
Urban Meyer Still Waiting on Lawrence, Jaguars First Team Offense to Click

After the Jaguars' 23-21 loss to the Saints on Monday night, head coach Urban Meyer said he was still waiting on his first-team offense, led by Trevor Lawrence to start clicking on that side of the ball.
Urban Meyer has been far from pleased with the performance of his offense.

Two games into the preseason and the first-year head coach is still looking for more from the first-team, led by rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"We've got to click a little bit more," Meyer said after the Jags dropped to 0-2 in the preseason. " We've still got some work to do."

One week after saying his first-team offense needed to pick up the tempo, Meyer is still waiting for his team to start putting it together on that side of the ball.

“The starting offense, two weeks in a row, we’re just struggling to get into some rhythm,” Meyer said. “We’re not balanced right now.”

After playing just two offensive series in his preseason debut, Lawrence's time on the field increased significantly in his second outing as he played the entire first half in the Jaguars 23-21 loss to New Orleans. 

The former Clemson quarterback finished 14-23 for 113 yards, leading Jacksonville to just three first-half points, and afterward, Lawrence said that he needs to be better at keeping the team ahead of the sticks.

"I've got to get a little better at getting the ball out, taking completions, and staying out of second and long and third and long," Lawrence said. "It makes it really hard for Coach Bev (offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell). It's hard to convert all those third and longs. That's staying ahead of the chains."

Heading into Monday night's game Lawrence was intent on getting the ball out quicker than he did a week ago, as well as using his legs more. However, at the end of the day, the rookie quarterback said the Jaguars' offense still has a lot of work to do.

"I got out of the pocket a couple of times, so that was an improvement," Lawrence said. "Overall, as an offense and as a team, we've got a lot of work to do. But I think we're heading in the right direction, for sure."

