USA Today Columnist Slams Dabo Swinney’s Decision to Rehire Chad Morris

It's been nearly two months since Clemson Athletics and head coach Dabo Swinney hired former offensive coordinator Chad Morris , and critics still have plenty to say about a move that indeed surprised many.

On Monday, USA Today writer Blake Toppmeyer released his list of eight college football coordinator hires he can't stop thinking about, with Morris making the list, though not in a favorable light.

Morris' return to the program comes after more than a decade away from the team as a coordinator, during which he helped Swinney achieve a 42-11 record from 2011 to 2015 .

Under Morris, the Tigers' offense averaged 468.5 yards per game and 36.3 points per game — a stark contrast to what that side of the ball looked like under Garrett Riley for the past three seasons.

However, those numbers didn't sway Toppmeyer. In his breakdown, he referred to Morris as a "YOLO hire," arguing that Swinney hasn't been able to adapt to the NIL and transfer portal era, even with taking 10 players out of the portal this offseason.

In Toppmeyer's eyes, the hire was a desperate attempt at recapturing past success by bringing back a coordinator from Clemson's rise over a decade ago.

"What is Dabo Swinney thinking? Seriously, inquisitive minds would like to know," he began.

"This is the ultimate YOLO hire for a coach whose program has failed to assimilate to the NIL and transfer eras. Leave it to Dabo to think he'll fix Clemson's ailments by bringing back a coordinator who was part of the Tigers' ascent under Swinney more than a decade ago."

His stance stemmed not only from Swinney's desire to bring back the glory days of Clemson, but also from what Morris did after leaving Clemson, during his tenure with the Razorbacks , which followed a forgettable three-year stint with SMU .

"Morris went on to become one of the worst coaches in SEC history, winning four games in two seasons at Arkansas," Toppmeyer continued. "He's been stuck in something akin to coaching purgatory the past several seasons. With Swinney's tenure in a state of freefall, he decided to play the hits."

While it's understandable to question the hire in a radically different era of college football, being an unsuccessful head coach doesn't necessarily mean he's an ineffective coordinator.

Yes, his 2020 stint at Auburn raises valid concerns, given that the Tigers finished 90th in scoring offense , but reducing his hire solely to his Arkansas record oversimplifies the situation. Swinney isn't asking Morris to rebuild his program; he's asking him to call plays effectively and get the Clemson offense back in shape.

Toppemeyer ended the segment by describing the hire as a "nostalgia move" that may or may not lead to a "Clemson farewell tour."

"As Swinney puts the band back together, one must wonder whether this nostalgia move serves as the kickoff to a Clemson farewell tour," Toppemeyer finished.

Regardless of opinion, Morris will get his first on-field work with the team this week as Clemson opens spring practice on February 25. He is also scheduled to speak with the media on Friday following the team's second practice.

Fans, too, will get their first look at the Tigers ahead of the 2026 season on March 28, when Clemson holds its annual spring game.