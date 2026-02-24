Clemson Spring Football Is Here, What Should You Expect?

Clemson’s 2025 season left a sour taste in the mouths of every fan's mouth. Now, almost two months removed from the conclusion of the Tigers' 7-6 campaign, some wheels will be back in motion this week with the introduction of spring football.

It all begins on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. While the practice will be closed to the public, Dabo Swinney will take questions from the media ahead of the first action in 2026, and after practice, a select few players will answer questions as well.

But that’s not all this week has to offer. On Friday, Feb. 27, and Saturday, Feb. 28, the Tigers will continue practicing and have further opportunities to meet with the media. On Friday, offensive coordinator Chad Morris will take to the microphone and answer questions.

In total, Clemson has 15 spring dates, 13 of which are practices. The remaining two dates consist of March 11’s spring scrimmage and March 28’s spring game. All of the dates, in order, are listed below.

Feb. 25

Feb. 27

Feb. 28

March 2

March 4

March 6

March 7

March 9

March 11 (Scrimmage)

March 22

March 23

March 25

March 26

March 28 (Spring game)

March 30

Clemson’s spring practice schedule will answer many of the questions that loom high in the air right now. There are 193 days until Sep. 5: the beginning of Clemson’s 2026 season, when they face LSU in Baton Rouge. With a lot still to figure out, here are some storylines to closely monitor through the spring.

Spring Storylines

Transfers

Adding 10 players in the portal in January, Swinney forewent his usual stubbornness amidst changing times. Having lost several key pieces to his lineup, it will be interesting to see how well Swinney plugged the holes.

London Merritt, a transfer pickup from Colorado, will look to fill the vacancy at defensive edge left by T.J. Parker. How much of the backfield will former SMU running back Chris Johnson Jr. command in the absence of Adam Randall? Then there’s Corey Myrick and Jerome Carter III, the “top two safeties” in the transfer class according to Swinney.

How will the new faces at Clemson fare in a new environment with new teammates and coaches?

Quarterback Room

Christopher Vizzina seems to be the frontrunner, but with Cade Klubnik no longer in the building, all eyes will be on him to set the tone and lead the offense. Meanwhile, the likes of Chris Denson and Trent Pearman will be hoping to make an impression Allen N. Reeves Football Complex.

Coaching Changes

Headlined by new offensive coordinator Chad Morris, Clemson’s coaching staff has a very new look this season.

Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd was promoted to quarterback coach in the offseason. From Delaware State, Corico Wright was hired as nickelbacks coach, while Nolan Turner was hired to fill the void at safety coach left by the firing of Mickey Conn.

Defensive coordinator Tom Allen’s son, Thomas Allen, was promoted to defensive pass game coordinator, while Dennis Love was promoted to the strength and conditioning post. Former Clemson wide receivers Jacoby Ford and Artavis Scott were also hired to support and assist with wide receivers.

But above all, the biggest storyline is this: football is back. Clemson Tigers on SI will be on-site for these media availabilities and will provide updates throughout the spring.