Venables Anticipates Depression Preparing for Buckeyes

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has orchestrated one of the greatest seasons in Clemson history with his defense's performance through the first 13 games of the season.

Venables joined the Tigers in 2012 following a 2011 season in which Clemson was 71st and total defense and 81st in scoring defense. In his seven seasons at Clemson, he has turned the unit into a perennial top-10 finisher. Clemson has finished in the Top 10 in the country in total defense in all five seasons of the College Football Playoff era and has finished among the Top 10 in scoring defense in four of those campaigns. Yet, for all of the success Venables’ defenses had produced in his Clemson tenure, the 2018 unit accomplished a first in school history, leading the country in scoring defense by allowing only 13.1 points per game.

All four of the All-Americans that comprised Clemson’s starting defensive line a year ago (Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant) have departed for the professional ranks, providing opportunities for a number of young defensive playmakers.

Those playmakers rose to the challenge this season, as the defense as they currently rank first in scoring defense, ninth in rush defense, first in pass defense and first in total defense.

The Tigers have also yet to allow a team to score more than 20 points all season.

But Venables understands that the competition the Tigers will face in the playoffs is another level above what they have faced through the first 13 games.

“You play in the playoffs, you play in a New Year’s Day bowl game, you play in the playoffs, you play good people. You’re not going to slop around and have a chance to win,” he said. “We’ll put our heart into it. That’s what we asked of our guys, just put your heart into it — put your heart into the finish line here and let’s see where things fall. But there are going to be a bunch of champions and a bunch of unbelievable players and coaches and schemes. That’s playoff football, so that’s to be expected"

Venables admitted that he always watches ESPN's College Football Final to catch up on what other teams around the nation, and also tries to watch as many games live as he can.





The last such game he watched live was the SEC Championship, a game that had him turn the TV off because of the thought of defending the LSU offense and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow was too much for him to handle.

“I always watch (ESPN’s College Football) Final. I watch that,” he said. “Occasionally see a little bit here and there. I saw a few series of the Georgia-LSU game. That was, oh man, yeah … I’m like turn the TV off. I saw Ohio State play a few times this year. They’re unbelievable. So, these are some amazing teams, particularly offensively. You look at teams that are in there — Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma — they all know how to win. They’ve got great leadership, great quarterback play, great incredible skill, good defenses, great coaches … So, it will be fun.”

While Venables has three weeks to prepare for the Buckeyes, his staff has had their eyes on Ohio State for the last few weeks, as it became more evident the likelihood that they would be the Tigers' opponent.

But even three weeks to prepare may not be enough for Venables to draw himself out of the depression he sees coming when thinking about game planning for the Buckeye offense

"Yeah man, all week I’ll just go in a depression watching tape and looking at cards and looking at what the scouting reports say — guys averaging 10 yards a carry on the lead (draw) or the quarterback keep or receivers averaging 25 yards a catch," Venables said. "That’s going to happen, it’s getting ready to happen, so we’ll address that when it comes. But just thankful for our guys and their heart, love and appreciation for each other. And again, just to be a part of it, man, it’s been a lot of fun.”