Venables Not Surprised By Mike Jones Jr. Decision

One of the bigger surprises of the offseason had to be the decision of Mike Jones Jr. to transfer out of the Clemson program.

After taking over for the departed Isaiah Simmons at SAM, Jones Jr. started seven games for the Tigers in 2020 until an injury late in the season forced him to miss time.

However, a desire to play inside more left Jones Jr. with a decision to make after the season was over. Ultimately he chose to transfer out and will play next season at LSU.

"Mike wanted, you know, more opportunity to play inside," defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. "We've played him some inside, he just wanted more. I think he wanted a clearer path. Mike really has nothing to be ashamed of and certainly we're very thankful for the time that he was here and he did a great job for us."

Heading into last season Jones Jr. was tasked with the unenviable position of having to replace the versatile Simmons. A player that was so good for the Tigers, he was a first round draft choice of the Arizona Cardinals last season.

In his first season as a starter Jones Jr. was credited with 30 tackles, four tackles for loss and a half a sack. He also notched two interceptions on the season.

Venables said that coaching Jones Jr. was something he enjoyed but at the same time understood the decision seeing as the Tigers have so much depth on the roster.

"Mike was awesome for us, just a great person, great leader," Venables said. "Loved to coach him, super easy, low maintenance. Thought he had a good, strong year and I thought guys at his position were on the come-up as well. And so, there's only so many reps to go in a game. But I do think he wanted transitionally to maybe play a little bit more inside linebacker and we certainly offered him that opportunity, but, you know, wish him well."

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!