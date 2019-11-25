Clemson
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Watch: Brent Venables Previews South Carolina

Zach Lentz

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables Previews South Carolina

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scott Glad to Coach Football in a State Where It Matters

Zach Lentz
0

The third-ranked Clemson Tigers (11-0) will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday (noon, ESPN) inside Death Valley with a chance to pick up their sixth straight victory over their in state rival.But it was not long ago that the Tigers were trying to snap a streak of five straight losses to the Gamecocks.

Lawrence Not Focused on Legacy

Zach Lentz
0

A quarterback can make or break his legacy based on how he performs in the Clemson-South Carolina game.

Thanksgiving Week Means Rivalry Week for Tigers and Gamecocks

Zach Lentz
0

It is Thanksgiving week and while many across the state are thinking about family obligations, travel and gathering the food that will be eaten Thursday, for the Clemson Tigers Thanksgiving week means one thing and one thing only—it’s rivalry week.

2008 Tigers Paved the Way for the 2019 Tigers

Zach Lentz
0

It was 2008 and the Clemson Tigers entered the final contest of the season, the annual showdown with instate rival South Carolina, with a 6-5 under interim coach Dabo Swinney.

Sunday Notebook: It's Personal

Zach Lentz
0

Former Calhoun Academy standout and current punter for the No. 2 Clemson Tigers Will Spiers understands exactly what the rivalry game with the South Carolina Gamecocks means because his family is has been a part of the rivalry for his entire life.

Tavien Feaster as a Gamecock Adds Another Chapter to an Intense Rivalry

Zach Lentz
0

The Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks have had a lot of interesting storylines in their long and tenuous rivalry.

Clemson feels like home for Florida recruit

Jeremy Styron
0

Although Florida State University is about five miles from his high school, tight end Sage Ennis chose to move six hours up the road to Tigertown because, to him, Clemson, S.C., feels like a home away from home.

Lawrence Looking Forward to Bye Week

Zach Lentz
2 0

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is only two years removed from high school, but a lot can change in two years — even an outlook on having a bye week, or two.

Former Tiger Clelin Ferrell Recalls His First Run-In with South Carolina Fans

Zach Lentz
0

The world of college football rivalries has seen family members fight, best friends no longer talk to each other and their respective schools lose recruits. The last is the case for former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell, whose trip to the University of South Carolina on an official visit was spoiled by a run-in at a Waffle House.

Gamecocks Have More Issues Than Muschamp

Zach Lentz
0

The South Carolina Gamecocks have a number of issues ahead of their annual matchup with the Clemson Tigers.