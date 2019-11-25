Watch: Brent Venables Previews South Carolina
The third-ranked Clemson Tigers (11-0) will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday (noon, ESPN) inside Death Valley with a chance to pick up their sixth straight victory over their in state rival.But it was not long ago that the Tigers were trying to snap a streak of five straight losses to the Gamecocks.
It is Thanksgiving week and while many across the state are thinking about family obligations, travel and gathering the food that will be eaten Thursday, for the Clemson Tigers Thanksgiving week means one thing and one thing only—it’s rivalry week.
The world of college football rivalries has seen family members fight, best friends no longer talk to each other and their respective schools lose recruits. The last is the case for former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell, whose trip to the University of South Carolina on an official visit was spoiled by a run-in at a Waffle House.