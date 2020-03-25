Watch: Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney Speaks for the First Time

For the first time in nearly three weeks, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media — kind of.

In a video released by athletic department to the media, Swinney addressed a multitude of topics — ranging from the state of his program, the team's current plans and how he plans to move forward.

Of note, Swinney declined to meet with the media in person — either via teleconference (as baseball head coach Monte Lee did) or video conference (as softball head coach John Rittman did — choosing instead to answer selected questions submitted by media in advance.

Swinney's reason for declining to meet in person, was the inevitability of questions regarding the NCAA, COVID-19 and college football, choosing to wait to hold off on conducting that level of media gathering for a time when answers are clearer.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in an interview March 16 that the decision to halt all sports through the spring season was made to benefit, not only the athletes, but the university as a whole.

“This is an unprecedented situation that we are dealing with and it continues to evolve rapidly,” Radakovich said. “This is not about competition. This is about safety and what we can do to help slow the spread of COVID-19 amongst our staff, coaches, faculty, university personnel, student-athletes and our fans. It’s that whole Clemson community that we are concerned about. The university is closed to staff. We pushed classes online. We canceled all on-campus events until April 5 and no university-related travel until April 5th.

“Obviously, that means we don’t have any activities here and that, unfortunately, includes the spring game.”