Watch: Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney Speaks for the First Time

Zach Lentz

For the first time in nearly three weeks, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media — kind of.

In a video released by athletic department to the media, Swinney addressed a multitude of topics — ranging from the state of his program, the team's current plans and how he plans to move forward.

Of note, Swinney declined to meet with the media in person — either via teleconference (as baseball head coach Monte Lee did) or video conference (as softball head coach John Rittman did — choosing instead to answer selected questions submitted by media in advance. 

Swinney's reason for declining to meet in person, was the inevitability of questions regarding the NCAA, COVID-19 and college football, choosing to wait to hold off on conducting that level of media gathering for a time when answers are clearer.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in an interview March 16 that the decision to halt all sports through the spring season was made to benefit, not only the athletes, but the university as a whole.

“This is an unprecedented situation that we are dealing with and it continues to evolve rapidly,” Radakovich said. “This is not about competition. This is about safety and what we can do to help slow the spread of COVID-19 amongst our staff, coaches, faculty, university personnel, student-athletes and our fans. It’s that whole Clemson community that we are concerned about. The university is closed to staff. We pushed classes online. We canceled all on-campus events until April 5 and no university-related travel until April 5th.

“Obviously, that means we don’t have any activities here and that, unfortunately, includes the spring game.”

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson Helps Gainesville, Georgia, First Responders

Houston quarterback and former Clemson standout Deshaun Watson is helping feed 150 first responders this week in his hometown of Gainesville, Georgia.

Connor Watson

Moorehead

Clemson's Amari Rodgers Reflects On Being Year Removed From Knee Injury

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers says he "wouldn't change anything" a year after suffering an ACL tear. The rising senior returned to the Tigers looking for an improved, healthy 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

A Look at What Clemson's Non-Conference Opponents Did In Shortened Spring Football

Clemson's four 2020 non-conference opponents - Akron, The Citadel, Notre Dame and South Carolina - each had a different kind of shortened spring football season. Here's a breakdown of what those teams accomplished, or at least attempted before COVID-19 shut college sports down.

Brad Senkiw

Who Should Draft Clemson's Isaiah Simmons?

As a projected top-10 pick in next month's NFL Draft, there are two teams that should take a look at taking the former Clemson linebacker: the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers.

Alex Whisnant

Elder Statesman Amari Rodgers Has a Wealth of Knowledge on Clemson Receivers

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers decided, after the end of the 2019 season, that he wasn’t done yet. He was coming back for his final year to help impact the next group of playmakers.

Connor Watson

NCAA to Allow Clemson's Trevor Lawrence to Crowdfund for Coronavirus Relief

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and girlfriend Marissa Mowry started a GoFundMe account for COVID-19 family relief and support that was shut down because of NCAA rules, but now the governing body will relax its stance for student-athletes looking to help during the pandemic.

Brad Senkiw

Kiper Ranks Clemson's Higgins 4th Among Draftable Receivers

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper ranked three receivers ahead of former Clemson star Tee Higgins in his latest 2020 rankings of the position on Tuesday.

Brad Senkiw

Foes Woes: Breaking Down What Clemson's Opponents Did in Shortened Spring Football

Clemson got nine spring practices before the ACC halted spring activities due to the spread of COVID-19, but 2020 opponents like Boston College, Florida State and others didn't get as much work. Here's a breakdown of what they accomplished and its impact.

Brad Senkiw

Former Clemson Quarterback Deshaun Watson Issues Cryptic Tweet; Texans Fans in Panic

Wednesday, Watson issued what could only be described as a cryptic tweet that has Texan fans wondering if he not only would consider leaving Houston, the only NFL team he has ever played for, but if he actually wants to leave.

Zach Lentz

2018 Clemson vs. 2019 LSU: Who Is the Best Team Ever

It began as soon as the 2020 College Football National Championship was completed, and the 2019 LSU Tigers joined the 2018 Clemson Tigers as the only two teams to complete a college football season 15-0 in the modern era of college football.What began was a debate over which of the two teams really is "The Best Ever."

Zach Lentz

