WATCH: Clemson Tigers Strike First in CFP Against Texas Longhorns
The Clemson Tigers got off to a strong start against the Texans Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Despite being a sizable underdog in the game, the Tigers were able to strike first on the road.
After taking the ball first to start the game, Clemson was able to sustain a long and successful touchdown drive to give themselves the momentum and the lead against Texas.
The Longhorns came in to the game with one of the most daunting defenses in the country, as they have arguably the best secondary in the country.
However, the Tigers’ offense looked up to the task on the first drive of the game.
Cade Klubnik really took over to start the game, as he completed his first two passes of the game, with one going to Phil Mafah, and the other going to T.J. Moore to move the chains. Following that, the junior quarterback hit Antonio Williams for his first catch of the game, which got the Tigers to mid-field.
After three consecutive running plays, Klubnik hit another nice pass to tight end Jake Briningstool to get Clemson within scoring range. However, they weren’t thinking about three points, as the talented quarterback hit Williams for the touchdown pass to help set the tone.
Seeing the success on the first drive through the air was certainly encouraging for the Tigers’ offense, as Klubinik and the passing offense appeared to be up to the task against a talented Longhorns’ defense.
A big storyline in this game was the matchup between the passing offense of Clemson and the passing defense of Texas. So far, it has been the Tigers' advantage after the first drive of the game.
Follow along as the action between Clemson and Texas is currently on TNT, with the winner set to advance in the CFP.