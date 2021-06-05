Way-Too-Early Look: Louisville Cardinals

Football season is less than 100 days away for the 2021 Clemson Tigers, so it is time to begin our way-too-early look at each of the opponents on the Tigers' schedule.

Head Coach: Scott Satterfield initiated his rebuilding plan and laid the groundwork by petitioning his team to give the two things his players could control “Attitude and Effort.”



His team took heed immediately, guiding the Cardinals to the top turnaround in 2019 and its first bowl win since 2015 thanks to Satterfield’s leadership. Taking over a program that won two games during the previous season, the Cardinals six-game improvement was tops in the nation amongst Power 5 programs.



Cardinals on offense: Running backs coach Norval McKenzie, quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford and safeties coach ShaDon Brown all departed the program this offseason for other opportunities—meaning the Cardinals will be without a designated offensive coordinator for the 2021 season.



However, a lack of designated offensive coordinator should not worry Cardinal fans.

Known as an innovative offensive mind, Satterfield has put the Cardinals back on the offensive map over his first two seasons. The Cardinals were one most explosive teams in the country, averaging 445.9 yards per game of total offense and 206.9 yards on the ground. Louisville led the country in 2020 with nine plays of over 60 yards, six of over 70 and one 90 or more yards. They also recorded four rushes of 70 or more yards, the most in the country.



Cardinals on defense: , Bryan Brown was hired as the defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach at the University of Louisville in 2018.



Taking over a defense that was near the bottom in the country, Brown’s impact was seen immediately. Brown’s group improved by over 10 points per game and more than doubled their sack total from the 2018 season.



Brown came to Louisville after six seasons as the defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Appalachian State (2012-17). He was promoted run the defense in 2018, where he tutored one of the top defensive units in the nation.

In leading the Mountaineers to their third-straight Sun Belt title, a 10-2 record and a fourth consecutive bowl appearance,



Brown’s defense ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense at 15.7 points per game, holding the opposition to 10 or fewer points in seven contests. Brown’s unit also ranked third in the country in passing defense (148.1), No. 1 in big plays given up, sixth in total defense (279.3).

