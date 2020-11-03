SI.com
AllClemson
Wayne Gallman Scores Rushing TD on MNF

Brad Senkiw

Former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman found paydirt for the second consecutive game. 

Filling in for injured New York Giants starter Saquon Barkley, who's out for the season, Gallman scored his second touchdown of the season and seven of his career on a 2-yard run in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. 

He gave the Giants a 14-6 lead heading into halftime. 

Gallman made his second start of the season, and he had 31 yards on seven carries after his TD. Gallman is in his fourth season in the NFL and has played in 44 career games for the Giants. 

He had 34 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. 

