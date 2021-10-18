Week 6 Recap Of Clemson Tigers In The NFL

A look at the Clemson Tigers’ success in the NFL during week six. DeAndre Hopkins and Trevor Lawrence responsible for touchdowns in team’s wins.

Week six was a unique one for Clemson Tigers in the NFL, one that included Trevor Lawrence’s first career win as a professional.

Lawrence’s winning ways haven’t carried over to the NFL immediately, but he was finally victorious after the 0-5 start by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The No. 1 overall pick was 25-for-41 passing for 319 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Miami Dolphins. Lawrence picked up his second game of the season with at least 300 passing yards.

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Cleveland Browns and two former Tigers had their hand in on the effort. DeAndre Hopkins only had three catches, but two of them went for touchdowns. Now, on the year Hopkins already has six touchdowns through six games. Hopkins had 27 touchdowns in his time with Clemson.

Lawrence has fallen from the lead spot for Rookie of the Year honors to t-3, according to Fanduel at +800.

Isaiah Simmons was a menace on the other side of the ball for the Cardinals. The quick Simmons had six tackles and a tackle for loss when he blew up an end-around. Simmons is enjoying a good start to his second year in the NFL.

The London game on Sunday morning featured a Tiger-on-Tiger attack. Christian Wilkins sacked Lawrence and forced a fumble, resulting in a forced turnover. Wilkins is off to his best start to a season since he was drafted from Clemson with the 13th overall pick in 2019.

Tee Higgins continues to make an impact with the Cincinnati Bengals. Higgins had three grabs for 44-yards in the Bengals’ thumping of the Detroit Lions. Higgins brought in a 23-yard grab from Joe Burrow and was targeted six times. After a good rookie year, Higgins is an important part of a young, but talented wide receiver room in Cincinnati.

Dallas Cowboys' defense last year was historically bad. It is improved and former Clemson safety Jayron Kearse is an important part of that. Kearse led the Cowboys in tackles with five during the team’s win over the New England Patriots. Kearse is holding things down in his first year in Dallas.