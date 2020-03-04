What Are We Hearing?

AllClemson
Xavier Thomas' Sophomore Slump Over?—Zach

Defensive end Xavier Thomas entered the 2019 season with an abundance of hype following a breakout 2018 season.

Thomas was credited with 43 tackles (10.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks and two pass breakups in 304 snaps over 15 games in 2018 and was named first-team Freshman All-America selection by USA Today, ESPN.com, The Athletic and 247Sports.

However in 2019, Thomas, a second-team Preseason All-American for 2019 by both Phil Steele and Athlon. suffered from the dreaded sophomore slump.

In 2019, he amassed only 31 tackles (8.0 for loss), 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 434 snaps in 12 games (eight starts). 

This spring, Thomas appears to have received the message from the coaches, as he has a different look to himself this spring—something head coach Dabo Swinney is excited about.

“He’s off to a really good start. I love the look in his eye, his focus, his demeanor," Swinney said. "I’m super proud of him. He’s taken ownership of what he needs to do to get better.”

Clemson has clear road to NCAA tournament consideration —Brad

Brad Brownell and the Tigers pulled off their third major upset of the season on Saturday against Florida State at home, which leaves them with a real opportunity to make an NCAA tournament run. Is it easy? No. Is it clear? Fairly. 

Clemson, which has won four of its last five, has two regular-season games remaining. The Tigers, who are currently ranked 73rd in the NCAA's NET rankings, will likely need to win four consecutive games and get to 19 total wins. That means it all starts Wednesday at 7 p.m. with a road game against Virginia Tech. 

Win that and a home game Friday night against a Georgia Tech squad that withdrew its postseason ban appeal this week, and the Tigers will get to 17 wins. That might be enough to garner some bubble conversation, but they'll need to get past Wednesday's first ACC tournament game.

Clemson could be as high as a fifth seed and likely as low as ninth in Greensboro, N.C., but it'll avoid Tuesday's two play-in games regardless. The Tigers would absolutely have to win next Wednesday's game to remain in the bubble conversation.

Winning again the next day, over what would be against one of the top-4 seeds in the league, would give Clemson quite the resumé. Word is that if Clemson accomplished all of that and didn't get in, it would be one of the most impressive resumés, with potentially four wins over the top four in the league, to not get an NCAA bid in the history of the ACC. Regardless of whether Clemson won a third game, which would be an ACC semifinal, it has a legit shot at getting in.

But first, Clemson has to work its way into that situation. Any loss in the next three games highly likely derails any NCAA tourney opportunity. 

Finding the Next Isaiah Simmons

Clemson is expected to return to a traditional 4-3 defense in 2020 and with that comes the challenge of finding the next great Sam linebacker to replace Isaiah Simmons, the 2019 Butkus Award winner.

Morgan Thomas

Former Tigers Impress Swinney

Dabo Swinney spent last week balancing the responsibilities of his newest team and the excitement of seeing his former players put on a show in front of the NFL's top executives.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Commit Cade Denhoff Leads by Example

When watching Cade Denhoff play last season, there’s no question he deserved to be labeled one of Florida’s best, as well as an all-out performer. Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Camp helped to reestablish both of those sentiments.

Brian Smith

Etienne Chronicles Decision To Return To Clemson

Clemson running back Travis Etienne made his decision to return to Clemson for his senior season when his friend gave him advice while they were playing a video game.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Spring Notebook: Tigers Put on the Pads

After three days of shorts and shells one thing was abundantly clear—the freshmen defensive linemen—Demonte Capehart, Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee—are "as advertised".

Zach Lentz

Spring Practice Observations From Clemson's 4th Workout

Clemson freshman defensive lineman Bryan Bresee was out of any limited jersey color, allowing him to fully participate Monday. That was among several notable observations from the portion of practice open to the media.

Brad Senkiw

Spiers: 'Winning in Baseball is Tough

Coming off a series win over in-state rival South Carolina, a series in which they scored a season-high 17 runs (average of 5.6 runs), Carson Spiers understands that winning a series against a team like the Gamecocks is special.

Zach Lentz

Clemson XFL Week 4 Recap

Former Clemson players Isaiah Battle, Tavaris Barnes and Corey Crawford continued their professional career in week four of the XFL this weekend.

Connor Watson

Lawrence Looking Ahead Not Back

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence eager to get back at it and put last season behind him

JP-Priester

Monday Morning Reset: Tigers Enjoy Another Winning Weekend

Two weeks after a huge winning week, Clemson does it again this past weekend in men's basketball, baseball, softball and at the NFL combine. This week brings more spring football coverage and a chance for Brad Brownell and the Tigers to get into the NCAA tournament conversation.

Brad Senkiw