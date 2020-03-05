What Are We Hearing? March 4

The Bresee Effect—Zach

The Clemson Tigers have developed into a breeding ground for elite defensive linemen, as was evidenced in the 2019 NFL Draft—in which four of their starting defensive linemen were all drafted in the first four rounds, including three in the first 17 picks.

Christian Wilkins remains the bell-cow for versatility on the defensive line. Wilkins was a versatile contributor who played at both defensive tackle and defensive end throughout his career in addition to playing on kick and punt protection. He also rushed four times for 13 yards with two rushing touchdowns and caught two passes for 31 yards with a touchdown.

All of the above endeared himself to the the Clemson fans.

But after a year without Wilkins on the football field, the Tigers may have their heir apparent to Wilkins in true freshman Bryan Bresee.

Bresee, a 290-pound defensive end from Damascus, Maryland, is another potential impact player, considering the loss on the defensive line the past few years. Noted for his quick hands and extreme playmaking ability, especially off his first step, Bresee can hunt down ball carriers with his 4.8 speed or make any offensive line think about double- or triple-teaming him on every play.

According to head coach Dabo Swinney, Bresee will 'eventually' be the new Christian Wilkins for the Tigers.

""Eventually... when he learns how to play and learns the system," Swinney responded. "Until you know what you're doing, it's hard to really be the best version of yourself. So he's just kind of trying to learn right now. But in due time, at some point, he's definitely a guy I'll throw a pass to, hand it to, play special teams, play three-technique, play nose, could probably get by playing some end if we had to. So I think as he goes through his career and really grows, there's a lot you can really do with him."

Which freshman defensive player has caught the attention of the offensive coordinator?—Brad

Clemson OC Tony Elliott was asked what he thought of Bresee through five practices, but it was another freshman defensive lineman who the coach raved about watching.

"Myles Murphy, oh my gosh. That guy there, he's definitely as advertised. He's really flashed so far. He's going to push those other guys, just from my perspective, from my position.

"He's fast, he's instinctual. He's got a motor and he's got good change of direction. You can tell he's a student of the game so he looks polished as a young guy."

Bresee, who Elliott acknowledged has been limited with a knee injury, was the prize defensive player in the 2020 class. However, Murphy came to Clemson as a five-star ranked No. 7 overall nationally, second behind Bresee among defensive linemen and No. 1 at strong side defensive end, according to 247Sports.com's rankings.

Murphy is listed at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds and looks every bit that size, if not bigger.

Elliott noted how large the freshmen are when they arrive on campus now, and Murphy fits that bill.