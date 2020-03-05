AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

What Are We Hearing? March 4

Zach Lentz

The Bresee Effect—Zach

The Clemson Tigers have developed into a breeding ground for elite defensive linemen, as was evidenced in the 2019 NFL Draft—in which four of their starting defensive linemen were all drafted in the first four rounds, including three in the first 17 picks.

Christian Wilkins remains the bell-cow for versatility on the defensive line.  Wilkins was a versatile contributor who played at both defensive tackle and defensive end throughout his career in addition to playing on kick and punt protection.  He also rushed four times for 13 yards with two rushing touchdowns and caught two passes for 31 yards with a touchdown.

All of the above endeared himself to the the Clemson fans.

But after a year without Wilkins on the football field, the Tigers may have their heir apparent to Wilkins in true freshman Bryan Bresee.

Bresee, a 290-pound defensive end from Damascus, Maryland, is another potential impact player, considering the loss on the defensive line the past few years. Noted for his quick hands and extreme playmaking ability, especially off his first step, Bresee can hunt down ball carriers with his 4.8 speed or make any offensive line think about double- or triple-teaming him on every play.

According to head coach Dabo Swinney, Bresee will 'eventually' be the new Christian Wilkins for the Tigers.

""Eventually... when he learns how to play and learns the system," Swinney responded. "Until you know what you're doing, it's hard to really be the best version of yourself. So he's just kind of trying to learn right now. But in due time, at some point, he's definitely a guy I'll throw a pass to, hand it to, play special teams, play three-technique, play nose, could probably get by playing some end if we had to. So I think as he goes through his career and really grows, there's a lot you can really do with him." 

Which freshman defensive player has caught the attention of the offensive coordinator?—Brad

Clemson OC Tony Elliott was asked what he thought of Bresee through five practices, but it was another freshman defensive lineman who the coach raved about watching. 

"Myles Murphy, oh my gosh. That guy there, he's definitely as advertised. He's really flashed so far. He's going to push those other guys, just from my perspective, from my position.

"He's fast, he's instinctual. He's got a motor and he's got good change of direction. You can tell he's a student of the game so he looks polished as a young guy."

Bresee, who Elliott acknowledged has been limited with a knee injury, was the prize defensive player in the 2020 class. However, Murphy came to Clemson as a five-star ranked No. 7 overall nationally, second behind Bresee among defensive linemen and No. 1 at strong side defensive end, according to 247Sports.com's rankings.

Murphy is listed at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds and looks every bit that size, if not bigger. 

Elliott noted how large the freshmen are when they arrive on campus now, and Murphy fits that bill. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

E.J. Williams Can 'Fly'; Swinney Wants Competition

Through the first four practices of the 2020 spring session, it is another true freshman that has caught Swinney's eye—Phenix City, Alabama native E.J. Williams.

Zach Lentz

Cougars Rout Tigers

The Clemson Tigers could not build on the momentum taking two out of three games against in-state rival South Carolina last weekend, as they fell to the College of Charleston Cougars Wednesday by a final score of 11-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Wins Seventh Straight In 5-2 Victory Over Charlotte

MK Bonamy’s single to center field drove in the go-ahead run for the Tigers after shortstop Hannah Goodwin smacked a double down the right field line to put Clemson (15-7, 3-0 ACC) in scoring position

CU Athletic Communications

Swinney: Clemson Must Develop at the Cornerback Position

Dabo Swinney has positive so far during spring practice, but he wasn't afraid to admit that cornerback is a position Clemson needs to develop consistency in before the 2020 season begins.

Morgan Thomas

Dabo Swinney Excited About Potential Of Defensive Line

Going into spring this year, Clemson is bringing back every starter along the defensive front. However, like last year, there are still questions, just of a different variety, for head coach Dabo Swinney.

JP-Priester

What Are We Hearing?

This is AllClemson.com's daily look behind the scenes of Clemson sports rumors, news and notes of interest

Zach Lentz

Finding the Next Isaiah Simmons

Clemson is expected to return to a traditional 4-3 defense in 2020 and with that comes the challenge of finding the next great Sam linebacker to replace Isaiah Simmons, the 2019 Butkus Award winner.

Morgan Thomas

Former Tigers Impress Swinney

Dabo Swinney spent last week balancing the responsibilities of his newest team and the excitement of seeing his former players put on a show in front of the NFL's top executives.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Commit Cade Denhoff Leads by Example

When watching Cade Denhoff play last season, there’s no question he deserved to be labeled one of Florida’s best, as well as an all-out performer. Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Camp helped to reestablish both of those sentiments.

Brian Smith

Etienne Chronicles Decision To Return To Clemson

Clemson running back Travis Etienne made his decision to return to Clemson for his senior season when his friend gave him advice while they were playing a video game.

Brad Senkiw