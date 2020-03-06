What Are We Hearing? March 5

Culture keeps Venables happy — Zach

The Clemson Tigers have rarely had to replace coaches.

In fact, Dabo Swinney has kept Venables in Clemson since 2012 — with the coach passing up numerous opportunities to move on. Offensive coordinators Tony Elliott has been on staff for nine seasons, tight ends coach Danny Pearman has been on staff for 12 years, offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell has been on staff for nine years and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed has been on staff six years.

The most shocking stat is that quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, who has been on the staff for five seasons, and defensive tackles coach Bates and safeties coach Conn, both on staff for three seasons, would be the longest tenured members were they on Alabama's staff.

The newest member of the Tiger coaching staff is Hall, who has only two seasons of on-field coaching. However, he has been a part of the program since 2015. Newly named wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham may be new to the on-field coaching, but he is entering his 11th overall season in a variety of roles at Clemson, including four as a player (2005-08), two as a graduate assistant (2014-15) and four as an offensive analyst (2016-19).

For Venables, the secret of his happiness in Clemson comes from the fact that Swinney does not make his work feel like a job.

"For me personally, it doesn't feel like a job. In large part due to the environment that he creates," Venables said. "He fights for our players. He fights for his staff. He fights for this program every day to make sure that we have everything that we need to have the kind of fulfillment, experience, and success that we'd like. We're also fortunate to be supported by an administration, board of trustees, and the president. It's important.

"Couldn't ask for a better place to work and certainly to play. To go to college, just an incredible, and then the kind of support that you have here, too, I think he just does a fabulous job of connecting to the community and to the fan base and to the administration, to the student body. There's just a very unique connectivity. It's hard to replicate. Just got an incredible leadership style. Some of it has to do with the culture and all that, but again, the things that he emphasized that are important to him just appeals to the masses."

Signs point to using the middle of the field again — Brad

One of the most criticized aspects of Clemson’s dynamic offense last season was the lack of using the middle of the field.

The Tigers seemingly threw too many 50/50 balls to the outside. Without a true pass catching tight end, a proven slot receiver like Hunter Renfrow and an Amari Rodgers coming off of a major knee injury, it left a huge void in the offense.

And it made Clemson more predictable.

It’s something offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is aware of.

“That’s an area when you study us that we could do a better job of attacking,” Elliott said. “Every area of the field can be utilized. When you don’t have the tight end that can stretch it and then Amari not quite being as full speed as he wanted, you lose some of your misdirection stuff.”

Expect that to change in 2020. Braden Galloway, a tight end who was a suspended for all but the College Football Playoff last year, had a big catch against LSU that was a sign of things to come. He might not be used the way Jordan Leggett was during the Deshaun Watson era, but he’s capable of at least keeping defenses honest.

But Elliott brings up a good point about using the entire field. A healthier Rodgers could bring back the jet sweep as an important element to the offense. That can soften up the middle and deep portions of the field as well. It’s just more options for the play caller.

“We got all of those things back,” Elliott said. “We have a plan but whatever the defense gives us, we’re going to take it.”