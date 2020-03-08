AllClemson
What Are We Hearing? March 7

Zach Lentz

Where does the defensive line stack up?—Zach

This spring, the Tigers have every starter back along the defensive front. However, like last year, there are still questions, just of a different variety.

Faced with depth issues at defensive tackle, and and the front four's inability to consistently generate a pass rush last season, the coaching staff went out and signed a star-studded defensive line class during the 2020 cycle. Its' the kind of class that instantly provides an influx of elite level talent.

According to head coach Dabo Swinney, that influx of talent has already made an impact.

"The d-line, just night and day from where we were last year. It's just not even close in every area," Swinney said. "Overall talent, functional depth, knowledge, experience. We're just way further along than we were this time last year. Leadership. I'm very pleased with that group as a whole. And then I love our guys on the back end. I think it's exciting. The safeties have a lot to learn and just little things, angles and eyes on the right things. But we got the right guys. And that's all I can tell you. I think we hit on every one of those guys that we've signed, every single one of them, super encouraged."

Will there be a drop-off at offensive line? — Brad

One of the biggest concerns heading into the 2020 season is how Clemson will replace four starting offensive linemen. Yes, it's a tall task. Yes, it's OK right now to expect it to take time. 

But when you look at the starting group, it's loaded with talented players. Swinney has already identified right tackle Jordan McFadden as a rising star. Center Cade Stewart and left guard Matt Bockhorst have been in the program for multiple years. Will Putnam is an extremely talented right guard. And Jackson Carman, the lone returning starter, could be a first-round NFL draft pick with a huge season. 

Here's what Bockhorst, who Swinney called "nasty" this week, said when asked about the drop-off:

"I wouldn't buy into that. I wouldn't say there's a drop-off. I think that we have a ways to go, but that's why you go through spring and you go through summer workouts and then fall camp. So time will tell but I will disagree with that right now."

That's fair. Now, the experience behind those starters is more of a concern, so depth will need to develop quickly, but O-line coach Robbie Caldwell sets a high standard. Clemson's offensive line shouldn't be a weakness in 2020. How much it's a strength depends on how well they come together during the offseason.  

Clemson Opens ACC Tournament Play Wednesday at Noon

The second-round quadruple-header on Wednesday starts at noon with No. 8 seed Clemson (15-15, 9-11) facing No. 9 Miami (15-15, 7-13)

acc communications

The Next Isaiah Simmons? Mike Jones is Not Expecting a Drop-off

After patiently waiting his turn, Mike Jones Jr is now getting his chance to shine as Clemson's SAM linebacker

JP-Priester

Clemson Bats Come To Life In 12-5 Win Over Boston College

Clemson Baseball clinches series over BC

JP-Priester

Clemson Softball Keeps Winning

The Clemson Softball team continued its roll, winning its tenth straight game with a 7-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday at Clemson Softball Stadium

CU Athletic Communications

K.J. Henry Is Ready to Attack 2020

K.J. Henry has learned a lot since joining the Clemson Tigers. The former top-ranked prospect has been through two years of development on the defensive line and is now focused on attacking each day to get better.

Morgan Thomas

Clemson's Other Running Backs Take Back Seat Again

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Ends Regular Season With Home Loss To Georgia Tech

Clemson rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to take a 59-50 lead with 5:15 to play, but a scoring drought in the last 2:40 seconds helped Georgia Tech finish with a 6-0 run and a 65-62 victory at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Brad Senkiw

Spring Practice Report: Swinney Gets Good Grasp Of Where Clemson Is

What the Clemson coach Dabo Swinney wants to see most right now from a team with plenty of youth is energy each practice and a squad that remains coachable.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Cardiac Cats Survive an Eagle Scare

The No. 21 Clemson Tigers rebounded from their 11-2 loss Wednesday to the College of Charleston in dramatic fashion Friday night, as they used two runs in the sixth inning and a single run in the eighth inning to edge the Boston College Eagles by a final score of 4-3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Zach Lentz

Tigers Win Ninth Straight in 9-1 Rout Over Pitt

Behind another strong outing in the circle from freshman right-handed pitcher Valerie Cagle, the Clemson Softball team earned its ninth consecutive victory in the opening game, 9-1, of the Tigers’ series Friday afternoon at Clemson Softball Stadium

CU Athletic Communications