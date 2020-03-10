What Are We Hearing? What Tyler Davis Needs and Braden Galloway aka Hunter Renfrow

Tyler Davis needs to become a complete player — Zach

Rising sophomore Tyler Davis made an immediate impact, earning the starting role in his first career game as a true freshman in 2019. This season, he enters 2020 credited with 51 tackles (9.0 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 539 snaps over 15 games (13 starts).

"If he plays every bit as good as he did last year (that will be great), that's what you want. I mean, he played outstanding," defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. "As consistent as a football player as we had on our defense last year. Made all the plays he was supposed to make. Was a great example of how you work. Was super physical."

However, even after becoming a dominant force, and arguably, the face of the Tiger defensive front, there is still a great deal that the baby-faced sophomore needs to improve on before the Tigers take the field in September.

"We want him to develop more as a pass-rusher, winning one-on-ones," Venables said. "Become a leader. He's a quiet guy by nature and that's fine, but be able to come out of shell some. Don't have the sophomore slump, if there is such a thing and he won't. I can say that without reservation."

Is Braden Galloway the next Hunter Renfrow? — Brad

Imagine this lineup in 2020: Tight end Jaylen Lay (6-foot-6) with receivers Justyn Ross (6-4), Frank Ladson (6-4) or Joseph Ngata (6-3) and in the slot...Braden Galloway (6-4)?

That’s right, a basketball team could be coming to Clemson football this fall. Galloway, who’s played tight end since arriving at Clemson in 2018, said after Monday’s practice that he’s also working at the “5-man,” or slot receiver, position.

“I’m just trying to open up my route tree, expand that more,” Galloway said. “We’ll see. That’s the plan right now. I’m a tight end, but I am getting reps right now at the 5-man.”

Amari Rodgers (5-10) is still the starter in the slot, but moving Galloway out there gives Clemson’s offense the option of putting another massive tight end on the field to cause matchup problems.

Tight end has underwhelmed ever since Jordan Leggett graduated in 2016, but some of that can be contributed to Galloway serving a one-year suspension in 2019 for testing positive for ostarine.

“I feel like I’m too fast and I feel like corners are too small for me. That’s how I feel about myself,” Galloway said. “I’m confident in my abilities to go out there and make plays at tight end and receiver.”

So is Galloway the next Renfrow?

“Nah, nah, nah. I’m not in that conversation yet,” he said.

Yet? It’s unclear how much Clemson would roll that kind of lineup out in a game; Rodgers is such an important part of the offense. But it’s intriguing nonetheless.