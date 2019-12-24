What Did the Ohio State Defense Say Tuesday?

Is that a concern more than maybe it was two months ago after what happened at the second half of the Penn State game? What Jack Coan was able to do against you guys in theBig Ten Championship game, it seems like you are putting the running back game more in place in order to neutralize the pass rush.

CHASE YOUNG: I think in practice we've done a good job playing against that on our scout team and playing against Justyn [Ross] all the time in practice. It's definitely one of our bigger focuses. We definitely put emphasis on the quarterback rundown. So I think we'll definitely be prepared for whatever.

You did seem maybe a little bit more antsy to play this game.

CHASE YOUNG: Yeah, definitely. We walk around with that look in their eye every day, every minute, you know, just because they're playing against some good receivers. We have some of the most competitive DBs in the country. I feel it's the best secondary in the country. These are challenges they want. It's definitely a game we're excited for.

Did the Coach (Ryan Day) bring up the '16 game? Hey, remember what happened, don't let that happen again. Trying to motivate you guys?

CHASE YOUNG: No. Past is the past. We're focused on right now.

It is the past, but it's all the same coaches. Is that game able to be used at all as far as schematically, or do you think it's thrown out the window?

CHASE YOUNG: They run a few of the same things that they ran in '16. But even that, you know, we still focused on what they do this year. So, you know, it's used but it's not used.

Jeff, I was reading up on Clemson a little bit and found some interesting things about theway they've not only played the season other the past several years. But this era of their football, they've won 50 in a row when they've scored first. They've won 50 in a row. And I'm wondering, when you've watched them this year, do you have an explanation of how they've been able to get up on teams and keep them down the way they have?

JEFF OKUDAH: With Clemson, if they're able to score first, it kind of destroys a teams' morale. For us, I feel like we never get too high, never get too low. We have an experienced secondary, experienced defense. We've been in our share of dog fights. And if they do score first, I feel like records must be broken.

How do you build on that? Do you start fast because you want to get teams down andcontrol? Can you just explain why the beginning of this game may have great importance? Because you want to be the team setting the tone.

JEFF OKUDAH: Everybody wants to be the team that sets the tone. But it's a heavyweight fight. If they punch us, we'll brush it off, get back up. We'll throw our punch. We'll just see who recovers better from that first punch.

You've had success your first three years here, but you haven't been to the playoffs yet.How excited are you to finally being so close?

JEFF OKUDAH: I'm excited. I was talking to my friend at OU (Oklahoma) and asking him, What are the playoffs like? Is it a different feel? He was like, yeah, the playoffs are just different. He didn't really explain it. Just a different environment, different feel to it. So I'm kind of ready to soak it all in. Live in the moment and have fun on Saturday.

Who's the friend?

JEFF OKUDAH: Tre Brown, corner at OU (Oklahoma).

How would you say your year has gone? How would you describe it?

JEFF OKUDAH: I think it's gone really well, the Rose Bowl last year. Coach Mick (Mickey Marotti) sat me down, told me that I have a lot of talent, just have to bring it out, be consistent every day.

So one thing going into the offseason, I just want to be consistent, want to be a leader for the younger guys. Understand my work ethic from a different level. It's kind of cool to see. You reap the fruits of your labor, I would say. So it's been a real blessing, really humbling. I'm excited to see what the next couple of weeks are like for the whole team.

I know your mind is not on anything beyond this game – or hopefully the next game. But you're not blind to what the draft talk is and all that stuff. Most people expect you to go. Is there an urgency for you to make the most of this opportunity?

JEFF OKUDAH: I wouldn't say there's an urgency. I kind of feel like I owe it to the younger guys, the older guys to be at my best. I don't worry about my situations. I worry about other guys, seniors, who it might be their last game, the younger guys who kind of look up for leadership. I think I have to just be at my best to do my part and the way everything plays out.

Are you even thinking about that yet?

JEFF OKUDAH: I haven't had a chance. The season goes so fast. You never really have a chance. Just bask in the moment.

Did your family come out, or will they get out?

JEFF OKUDAH: They'll be out maybe Thursday or Friday.

Tomorrow you have Christmas without them. Not typical. It's happened before. CottonBowl it happened?

JEFF OKUDAH: Cotton Bowl it happened but I was in my city. Cotton Bowl was cool. Really the first year, because we flew out last year on Christmas, so we kind of did Christmas a little bit. So it was really the first year that we haven't been together as a family.

Is Coach [Ryan] Day completely different? TUF BORLAND: No doubt, completely different style.

More reserved?

TUF BORLAND: A little bit. I think Coach [Urban] Meyer is little bit more fiery, more emotional. Coach Day is just so laid back.

Even keeled, measured, you know what you're getting. Both work, right?

TUF BORLAND: Yeah.

You were here for the first game. You got to see it.

TUF BORLAND: That was my redshirt year, and that was before the redshirt rules where you get four games or something.

You mentioned that Clemson was the best offense that they faced all year. Do you think Trevor Lawrence was the best quarterback?

TUF BORLAND: Unbelievable player. You can't say enough good things about him. You guys see him sitting back there and making throws all over the field. He's also able to extend the play, when he gets out of the pocket and finds some open guys. So he's an unbelievable player.

What's the key to slowing down Travis [Etienne]?

TUF BORLAND: I don't know. Collectively, as a group, we have to tackle extremely well, we have to run the ball.

Do you know anybody on Clemson's team?

TUF BORLAND: I don't.

What sort of stands out with them when you guys as a team are watching back film? I don't know how often you do it as a team versus positionally. What is often mentioned about them and the cornerbacks and safety?

TUF BORLAND: It is all position-based really. Those guys are just so talented. They work so well as a unit, Jeff [Okudah] and Damon [Arnette] on the outside. I put them up with any receiver in the country. Those guys are that good. Jordan [Fuller] back there, safety net. Shaun Wade is just so versatile, you can put him anywhere on the field.

How has this year been?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR GREG MATTISON: It has been unbelievable. I mentioned before, you can't put into words the kind of kids we have here. Nobody would know it unless they're there. And I said that the first day when I came into the weight room and Mickey Marotti was training them and I watched. And I went, Look at all of these great looking kids but, more importantly, look at them work! And then look at them come off the field or out of the weight room. You don't get that very many places.

The way they've accepted me coming in, the way they go about business every day, it is a special place now. It really is.

You and Jeff [Hafley] work together really well. What are your thoughts?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR GREG MATTISON: So happy for him. Selfishly, I wish he was still here. We worked tremendously together. He does a great job, but I'm happy for him. At a young age, he's got a chance to have a very good – a great job. And he will do a really good job. And I'm so proud of him, the fact that he stayed and he is putting everything he has into this right here. A lot of guys wouldn't have done that.

One of the big matchups within the game, secondary against their passing game, what's your take on that?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR GREG MATTISON: There's no question that it is. There's no question it is. But we're going to have to change it up. We're going to have to be on our "A" game. When you get in a game like this, that's what you do.

We didn't get here by not being able to do that. Our guys know that. Now you're just having to take another step up the ladder. It is a challenge. Our secondary knows that.

They're the best receivers we've played against as a core. But the other thing I keep going back to, you better stop the run because if you let them run the football and then have those three receivers with that quarterback, you're asking for trouble.

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR GREG MATTISON: Yeah, I would say he's really, really good now. I mean really, really good.

How do you game plan for a quarterback like Trevor Lawrence, such a mobile quarterback like that who has a really strong arm?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR GREG MATTISON: Well, obviously you have to know that he can do a number of things. He can throw tremendously, but he also can run. He also has a really good running back. He has a lot of things. So we have to do a great job of having some variation.

What's your relationship with Coach [Ryan] Day? He has such an offensive background.Does he lean on you to run the defense?

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR GREG MATTISON: He is a great head coach. He's done a tremendous job. He has a philosophy that it's the power of the unit, every unit, linebackers, D-line, secondary, offensive line. All coaches there have to do their job. And when you have nine units all working together, then you have something special. And he's a very, very strong believer in that.