What Did Tony Elliott Say About the State of the ACC

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott a met with the media for the first time since spring practice ended — and a lot has changed in the last five months.

Tuesday continued a whirlwind of news in the COVID-19 world, as the PAC-12 and BIG 10 postponed their fall season. The Big 12 is currently meeting to decide what could be the future of college football for the 2020 season, as reports are that the ACC and SEC will follow suit if they postpone.

Here is what the coordinator had to say.

Tony Elliott (Offensive Coordinator):

"The big the biggest message is control the controllables. You know, you got so much outside noise, you need to simplify your life, quiet the noise, focus on what you can control and what you can control is what you do today. Your attitude, you know, focusing on the things that really matter, you know not letting people, as coach Swinney was saying, walk through your through your mind with the dirty feet — so you got to do a good job of simplifying cutting out the noise. And then just, you know, be thankful for the opportunity, you know, right now, ACC has done a great job, you know, at the at the top level from a medical standpoint of putting protocols and procedures in place, to give us an opportunity to do what we love and that's what we're going to focus on.

"We can't control anything outside of our walls, and we've always been so it's just been the same message, getting our guys back and you know that's why it's been important for us to get them back in the building and get to work with them because they've been, you know, out in different environments, just getting them re acclimated to what our message is consistently and that is your attitude your work ethic. The things you can draw has been my message, and indepen also to, you know, let's not, you know, let's not be literal this situation either.

"I mean there's a lot of stuff going on, you know I know I have been dealing with the issues of what's going on in society. I've had to have, you know conversation with people that I trust just to be able to talk to some things so you know don't try to be to men to deal with yourself but there's a proper place and a proper time when we step on the football field man so I place a piece, let's focus on that. And then when we step off the football field if there's issues that are going on that you're trying to answer some of those questions, and you can you can't shut it off well let's talk to some people, you know, let's have some, some communication and conversation, because there is a lot of a lot of stress or strain on everybody not just the players but everybody. All right now. hasn't taken a toll on some guys."

On what the PAC-12 and BIG 10 canceling their season means for the ACC:

"I don't know the answer to that question, my heart really goes out to the to the players, and those two leagues man they've worked really, really hard to get to this point and, you know, and I don't I'm not educated enough, and I understand that the presidents have some made some some some difficult decisions and you just put your, your heart goes out to them but I don't know the answer to that. All I know is ACC has done a great job of being a leader. During this time, and setting protocols in place from it from a medical standpoint, to give us a security to come in here and work every single day and then our staff here has done a great job in terms of making this environment, a safe environment for us to come to work every single day. And that's what I'm focusing on.

"And I just I just pray that the leadership will continue to stand on what they believe is that only information that they have they gave him to sit the confidence to make the decisions that they made this far, and they continue to Leo's going."