AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

What I Miss...

Zach Lentz

The world has shut down. There are no sports to attend, watch, cover. We are in a nation of shelter-in-place, cover your faces, stay inside. All because of a silent enemy — COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

This enemy has placed all of the nation in a state of limbo, a perpetual Groundhog Day. But it has given us a gift. A gift of time. 

Time to reflect, to think, to ponder, to better ourselves and time to be grateful.

I am grateful for the opportunity to have covered the events that I have. 

Those events include: basketball tournaments, football games (both home and away), baseball games, baseball tournaments, NCAA Tournaments, ACC Football Championships, College Football Playoff Semifinals in Phoenix, Miami, New Orleans and Dallas and CFP National Championship games in The Bay, Phoenix, Tampa and New Orleans.

I miss the grind of having to cover the games.

I miss the stress of filing a gamer on the whistle.

I miss the stress of the post game scrum to get interviews done, stories written and videos uploaded.

I miss the camaraderie of being around all of the members of the beat.

I miss eating at unique restaurants in unique places.

I miss traveling via plane, train and automobile across the country to stay in sometimes not-so-fancy hotels, and sometimes palatial hotels, for numerous days at a time in hopes of providing a great story.

I also miss, something that I will not get back. I miss telling my late wife Michelle, who passed away January 1, 2020 after she won a 3.5 year battle with breast cancer, goodbye as I travel to cover a game(s). I also miss the text messages I would get from her during the game, that would normally come at the worst possible time and would generally involve the question, "What the hell are we doing?" 

I also miss having her call me when she knew I was on my way home and telling me to be careful and she loved me. I miss her staying up until I get home to make sure that I made it home OK.

I miss all of these things. I cannot wait for sports to return, but I do so with an understanding that this season is only a season. 

For a sports reporter the last month has been one of the most difficult of my career. 

Every day I attempt to manage what content you, the readers, want to consume. And selfishly hoping that you will enjoy it because we are a numbers based business — if people do not visit our sites, interact with us on the message boards and read our stories, we may be forced to layoff workers.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Is Going Great For Swinney, Clemson

Clemson's recruiting class for 2021 currently features 10 prospects and is ranked second in the nation by both Rivals.com and 247 Sports.

Travis Boland

Clemson's Higgins 4th Among Draftable Receivers; 30th On SI's Big Board

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper ranked three receivers ahead of former Clemson star Tee Higgins in his latest 2020 rankings of the position on Tuesday.

Brad Senkiw

NFL Draft Analysis: Clemson CB A.J. Terrell

The same day the Clemson Tigers received some exciting news, that running back Travis Etienne was returning to school, they also received news that cornerback A.J. Terrell was leaving for the NFL.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Men's Basketball Loses Director of Recruiting

UAB head men's basketball coach Andy Kennedy has announced the additions of Phillip Pearson, Ryan Cross and Sidney Ball to his staff.

Press Release

An Extended Fall Camp? Not if Dabo has his way

Clemson's Swinney hopes to resume normal schedule as soon as possible, against modified fall camp

Christopher Hall

Evaluating Clemson Commit Korey Foreman’s Game

Few 2021 prospects garner the respect of Korey Foreman. The California product deserves to be called America’s most complete high school defensive end.

Brian Smith

Clemson DB Mario Goodrich's Time Has Arrived

Junior cornerback Mario Goodrich eyeing first-team role this fall

Christopher Hall

Dabo Swinney Excited About Speedy Receivers

Clemson has a history of stellar wide receiver play throughout the Dabo Swinney era. The Tigers head coach is excited about his 2020 group, and thinks they will have plenty of weapons at their disposal.

JP-Priester

Clemson TE Braden Galloway's Ready to Be Matchup Problem

Clemson junior tight end Braden Galloway has just seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in 14 career games, but he saw his production rise through spring practice, and he's ready to show what kind of matchup problem he can be for opponents.

Brad Senkiw

Deshaun Watson Named in the Top 5 'Transcendent Talents' at Quarterback

Watson's prolific collegiate career, combined with his red-hot start to his NFL career, earned him a spot on a prestigious list of the "Top 5 Transcendent QB Talents," as listed by former NFL return specialist and current analyst for the NFL Network Bucky Brooks.

Zach Lentz