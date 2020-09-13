What We Learned About Clemson in Week 1

No. 1 Clemson opened the 2020 season in successful fashion with a 37-13 victory at Wake Forest.

There was a lot of good and also some not so good mixed in throughout the game. All things considered, though, the Tigers have to be pleased with where they're at in a COVID-19 pandemic era of college football.

Here's a look at what we learned from Clemson's first game:

New year, new offensive look

Clemson's offense looked different Saturday night than most of last year's games. Of course, it was supposed to without Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross. But it was more than just those two receivers gone. The scheme, the flow, the use of tight ends and running game looked more like the kind of balance offensive coordinator Tony Elliott talks about often. Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 351 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, spread the ball around to most of the 13 receivers who recorded a catch. It wasn't just in garbage time. Lawrence feasted in the middle of the field, throwing to three different tight ends, who accounted for 124 yards on seven catches. That alone shows that the coaching staff was serious when they said using the middle of the field would be back in this offense.

Depth is ridiculous

Remember, Clemson could only take 80 players to Wake Forest because of COVID-19 guidelines. Dabo Swinney said many of those 40 left behind could've played Saturday night. Still, the Tigers played all but two players on the travel roster at Wake Forest, and they won comfortably. There was no Justin Foster or Xavier Thomas, arguable the team's top to pass-rushers, but Clemson still produced six sacks as a team. True freshman Myles Murphy had two of them in his first collegiate game. Cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Mario Goodrich stayed home, and while Andrew Booth, LeAnthony Williams and Sheridan Jones had some learning curves, the starting group kept Wake out of the end zone. It speaks to the overall talent of the program, which was on display Saturday night.

"I thought it was a good starting point for our older guys and a good learning opportunity for our younger guys," Elliott said. "They've got to be ready when their number is called."

Lawrence is winning the Heisman

The Clemson quarterback was already the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, and after making a statement in the race of the illustrious award in Week 1, there might not be a way to pry it out of his hands. Sure, Clemson's never had a Heisman winner, and lately, it seems like an unlikely name emerges later in the year to scoop up the trophy. Factor in whatever the Big Ten might still decide to do and it shouldn't be a given, but Lawrence was nearly flawless. His mental game and decision-making were off the charts.

And he still put up video game numbers in less than three quarters. He isn't going anywhere this year as a candidate as those early-season interceptions from a year ago likely won't be an issue with the way he looked Saturday night. In a weird year, voters might just go with the guy everyone backed from the beginning, but Lawrence will also be quite deserving of the Heisman.

Bright futures

D.J. Uiagalelei. Bryan Bresee. Myles Murphy. Demarkcus Bowman. Kobe Pace. E.J. Williams. Everyone of those freshmen saw action and showed something at Wake Forest. The greatest on-paper recruiting class in Clemson history is off to a great start. Every one of those young men could be superstars in this game sooner than later. The thing is, they don't necessarily have to be. Some are so talented, like Bresee and Murphy, they simply won't stay off the field. Uiagalelei beat out a QB for the backup job who has been in the system for a year and a half. And Bowman, Pace and Williams are all going to do something unforgettable in their careers. That's just scratching the surface after Week 1. It's a talented group that will lead this program to a ton of wins down the road.

Room to grow

Let's not pretend everything was rosy in Week 1. Clemson made a lot of plays but left several on the field. Elliott didn't think his running backs finished their runs the way he wanted and got tackled in the open field too much. Frank Ladson and Amari Rodgers dropped TD passes that weren't necessarily routine, but they were catches players of their pedigree should make. Swinney thought some of the young players got "exposed," but he'll turn that into a positive. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables had nine players starting their first collegiate game, and that made for some anxious moments for him, but the Tiger defense came out of it just fine and now they have film to teach and learn from. There's plenty of room to grow for a team that looked like the No. 1 squad in the country. That's scary for the rest of college football.

