SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

What Will Clemson's Offense Look Like Without Lawrence?

Brad Senkiw

The news of Trevor Lawrence testing positive for COVID-19 and missing Saturday's noon game against Boston College does more than just change who takes snaps behind the center. 

It also alters No. 1 Clemson's game plan, at least to a certain degree. Lawrence has posted Heisman Trophy-winning numbers this season: 1,883 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, two interceptions and 70.7 percent completion percentage. 

Meanwhile, the presumed starter, freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, has thrown 19 passes in his collegiate career. He's completed 12 of those for an average of 5.4 yards per attempt and no touchdowns through the air. Uiagalelei does have two rushing TDs, which came against The Citadel, so he's never scored against an FBS team. 

Still, no one should feel bad for the Tigers, who are replacing an elite prospect with another elite prospect. But it does make you wonder what the offense will look like. Clemson hasn't had a backup QB not named Lawrence when he took over for Kelly Bryant in 2018 to start a game since Deshaun Watson was hurt in 2014. 

How the game plan changes, where the focus goes and who steps up will be critical to how this game against Boston College goes. While the Tigers are still more than a three-touchdown favorite, they won't take that for granted with a true freshman at signal-caller. 

Here are some options of what the offense could look like with Uiagalelei at the helm:

Run-pass option: Earlier this week, AllClemson took a look at Lawrence's ability to successfully run the RPO. He analyzes it as well as anybody, and while Uiagalelei has to prove he can handle the mental part of that, there's little disbelief that he can't handle it physically. 

At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, he's a boulder rolling downhill with the ball in his hands. While it's still unclear what he can do passing-wise at this level, everyone, including BC, knows he can run. And between he and Travis Etienne, who's about to be the all-time leading rusher in ACC history, that should keep the Eagles guessing about who's going to carry it, even against stacked boxes.  

Shot taking: You should definitely expect BC to put a ton of defenders at the line of scrimmage to stop Etienne and Uiagalelei. Teams have been doing that with Lawrence in the game anyway. Now, they'll be begging Uiagalelei to prove he can beat them deep. If he can, the defense will have to respect it and loosen up. If not, Clemson could be beating its head into a brick wall.

Regardless, coaches will challenge the offensive line to play its best game of the season and give the young QB a chance to make plays with his arm or legs. If he does, the Tigers will be fine and the offense will cruise in an easy win. 

Get comfortable: This one is easy. Call some short passes early in the game. Let Uiagalelei complete some easy screens to receivers and tight ends. Work the middle of the field with Amari Rodgers. Get Uiagalelei in a rhythm and then start to open up the offense to see what he can really do. 

This will also keep BC guessing about what's coming next and allow offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to get a good feel for what the Eagles want to do. 

Trickeration: This is the best part. There's no doubt that Clemson has some tricks in the bag the coaches have yet to expose. Remember last year when Dabo Swinney was tired of his offense not being aggressive out of the gate, so he threw a bomb on the first play of the game followed by an Etienne half-back pass on the second play? 

Jet sweeps, odd formations, defensive players in the Wildcat or lined up in the backfield, it's all on the table to spark the offense if needed. However, expect it in moderation and when BC least expects it. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bryan Bresee Prides Himself on Not Making Same Mistake Twice

2019 SI All-American and Clemson freshman Bryan Bresee says he is happy with his progress through the teams first six games and that he prides himself on not making the same mistake twice.

JP-Priester

Boston College at Clemson: 5 Things to Watch For

Five things to watch for as Boston College visits Clemson on Saturday as the Tigers will be without the services of starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

JP-Priester

Elliott and Tigers Expecting Fundamentally Sound BC Defense

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says the top-ranked Tigers are expecting a fundamentally sound defense when Boston College and first year head coach Jeff Hafley come to town this weekend.

JP-Priester

Clemson's Uiagalelei Will Show What He's Learned From Lawrence

True freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei called teammate Trevor Lawrence the best player in college football. Now, he must lead Clemson against Boston College after Lawrence was diagnosed with the Cornavirus.

Travis Boland

Reports: Trevor Lawrence Out for Boston College

According to sources within the Clemson program, Tiger quarterback and Heisman Trophy frontrunner Trevor Lawrence will be out for Saturday's game against Boston College.

Zach Lentz

by

J Clarke

Stephen A. Smith Says Lawrence Should Tell Jets 'Hell No'

ESPN personality Stephen A Smith says Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence should take the same route Eli Manning took and refuse to play for the New York Jets, if indeed they end up with top pick in next April's NFL Draft.

JP-Priester

by

Tarts Tips

5 Midseason Concerns for Clemson

Clemson's 6-0 start to the season has produced plenty of positives, but it hasn't been all rainbows and unicorns for the first half of the season. There are concerns.

Brad Senkiw

FOX Analyst Says Lawrence 'Should Pull an Eli Manning'

College football analyst and radio host Aaron Torres says Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence should 'pull an Eli Manning" and refuse to play for the Jets, if in fact they are the team with the top pick in next years NFL Draft.

JP-Priester

Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Have the Respect of Boston College

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley has a lot of respect for Clemson's Dabo Swinney and his dynamic tandem of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne

Christopher Hall

Mike Jones Jr.'s First Career Interception Was Fueled by Bacon and Grits

Clemson linebacker relives first career interception, grades defense's performance against Syracuse, and offers up his preferred gameday breakfast.

Christopher Hall