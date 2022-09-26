When Defense Needed It Most, DJ Uiagalelei and Clemson Offense Stepped Up Big

There was a reversal of roles, so to speak, for Clemson in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

For much of last season, the Tigers relied on a strong defense as the offense routinely sputtered and struggled to consistently put points on the scoreboard.

Against the Demon Deacons, though, it was the defense that needed to be bailed out by the offense, and starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was more than happy to oblige.

"To be able to go out today and score as many points as we did today, to be able to help the defense, I'm super excited for where the offense is going," Uiagalelei said. "We have a great defense, we have the number one defense in the country. I'm not worried about how we played today. They played great and they made plays when it mattered. That's the biggest thing for great teams, when you need to make a play, the defense made plays when it mattered, so we're gonna be totally fine."

The Tigers rolled up 559 yards of total offense, led by Uiagalelei, as the junior quarterback torched the Wake Forest defense to the tune of 371 passing yards, his most since his freshman season against Notre Dame. Although, according to Uiagalelei, it's the Tigers' offensive line that deserves much of the credit, due to superb pass protection.

"The offensive line, they played amazing," Uiagalelei said. "We had one sack but I mean, that was on me. But the offensive line played amazing today. I mean, there were countless times I mean, I was in the backfield just standing back there. Like the first touchdown to Jake, I don't know how long it took but I was just chillin' in the backfield making a sandwich. Another one I had to Jake, 3rd and 17, I had all day back there.

"Hats off to those dudes, a bunch of killers and a bunch of guys that are willing to put their bodies on the line for the team and I love those guys."

Overall, the offense has improved with each passing week and Uiagalelei is looking forward to seeing the Tigers take another step forward next week when NC State comes to town for another critical divisional matchup.

"I feel like the offense, every time we step on the field we just get better and better and better," Uiagalelei said. "So I'm excited to see the work we do next week, for the preparation for NC State. Just excited for us to get better."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!