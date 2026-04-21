Where Clemson QB Cade Klubnik Stands in NFL Draft Talks

A year ago, people were talking about Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik being a Heisman frontrunner and a top NFL Draft pick.

Now, on the week of the 2026 NFL Draft, that doesn’t look to be the case, but he has the tools to be a late-round gem for franchises.

Klubnik has been one of the more volatile prospects at the position in the class, with some ranking him as high as the No. 4 quarterback to No. 9 by many draft analysts. However, one thing is for certain among all of the draft buzz from the last several weeks.

The Clemson quarterback should hear his name called over the three-day event this weekend. The question is, which day will he hear it?

Expectations look to late Friday or early Saturday for the Austin, Texas, native, who has been called “streaky” by draft analysts for his hot-and-cold play over the last year. However, there is a lot to like from a prospect who could be more raw than many think.

Positives come from his touch passes, where he hit the likes of Bryant Wesco Jr., T.J. Moore and Antonio Williams over the last several years. ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid highlighted his throwing release as well, which “allowed him to distribute the ball evenly to all his targets.”

His legs are also a bonus. Klubnik ran a 4.57 40-time at Clemson’s Pro Day back in March. Those wheels have enabled him to evade defenders and extend plays, and he also takes the ball on his own for designed quarterback runs. Especially in the state the NFL is in now, a speedy signal caller works, and Klubnik is in the 75th percentile in doing so.

Under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley for three seasons, Klubnik did a good job in play action as well, always a perk for NFL offensive coordinators. Not to mention he was voted a permanent captain in his senior season and players honored his leadership among a rough season for the Tigers’ standards.

So, what has the Clemson quarterback ranked so low among the rest of the group? Perhaps the preseason expectations, among other reasons.

First, analysts have noted Klubnik’s first read, which he typically has locked in on when looking for a receiver. If coverages change during the play, he has shown that he’s struggled at times with finding a different option. The deep ball will also be tested due to the level that NFL cornerbacks play at compared to college.

Pressure was also an issue, which Reid alluded to as well. When Klubnik saw that in 2023-25, he would panic at times. However, some of those passes were able to be executed. Just under 50% of those passes are completed; however, needing improvement before being a polished, NFL-ready quarterback.

Klubnik can play at the NFL level, but he will be undersized compared to other starting quarterbacks in the league. Analysts have thrown around names like Matt Corral, Quinn Ewers and Tanner McKee, among others who have played in the league before.

Consistency will be the key with the Clemson standout, and if he can put it all together, Klubnik will be able to carve out a career in the NFL. The question will be which team will be willing to take a late flyer on him to try.