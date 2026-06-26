Which Clemson Tigers Could Join Morgan Wallen in Concert Walkout?

This weekend, Memorial Stadium isn’t being recognized for its actions on the football field, but rather something else: music.

Country music star Morgan Wallen is set to bring his “I’m The Problem” tour to Clemson on Friday and Saturday, being the second concert that Death Valley Nights has hosted since beginning the initiative this year.

Here's your first look at merch locations for @MorganWallen's Still The Problem Tour this weekend! 🏟️



We'll CU soon inside Memorial Stadium! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/LuopcwiLcV — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) June 23, 2026

With that, Wallen will bring his trademarked entrance to the Upstate, which involves him walking out to the stage while playing one of his songs to excite the crowd. Usually, he brings a guest with him, somebody who is native to the area, an athlete or a popular figure.

Fortunately, there are plenty of Clemson Tigers he can choose from. If he decides to, here’s who we think could be there.

Dabo Swinney

Clemson football Head Coach Dabo Swinney surprises the crowd, running down the hill ahead of the Savannah Bananas game last April. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s nearly a shoo-in to say that Swinney will most likely be in his home stadium this weekend, already attending George Strait, which took place at the beginning of May for the first Memorial Stadium concert in this century.

If you take a look at some of the other people that Wallen has brought out on college campuses, there’s a trend to go with the college football coach of that given area. When he went to Tuscaloosa to perform at Bryant-Denny Stadium, he brought out Nick Saban to hype up the crowd.

If there’s anybody who can do it in Death Valley, why not be the man who won two of the program’s three national championships? That would send the stadium into a frenzy.

Trevor Lawrence

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was at the team's Gator Bowl game in 2023, which the Tigers won. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the most beloved Tigers of the Swinney era has spoken about his enjoyment of the genre, and if there’s an alum that the concert will want to go with, Lawrence would perhaps be the best candidate.

Becoming the main starter in his freshman season in 2018, Lawrence is the winningest quarterback in the program’s history, being arguably the best signal caller for Clemson ever. He also helped bring the Tigers the most recent national championship and went to the College Football Playoff in every season that he played with the program.

With it also being the NFL offseason for a little bit longer, there could be no better way to finish out the extra time than joining forces with one of the top voices in country music.

DeAndre Hopkins

Former Clemson Tigers wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins smiles with head coach Dabo Swinney before the 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game. | Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images

Hopkins’s standout career in the NFL wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Clemson, which got the commitment from the Central native to remain close to home.

After his three seasons, he recorded over 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns off 206 receptions. When he left the program, he set the record for receiving touchdowns, receiving yards and yards per game in his junior season in 2012.

Being a popular returner to Memorial Stadium, as well as playing on Wallen’s home state team of Tennessee with the Titans, perhaps the two could join forces on one of these days as well. If it’s any former football player, Hopkins puts up a solid resume for why it could be him.