Why Clemson Doesn’t Need To Go Quarterback Shopping During Transfer Portal Period

On Monday, Jan. 19, Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck — two transfer quarterbacks — will go head-to-head in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

This season, more than any other, has displayed the power of the portal. This week, as Indiana and Miami prepare to square off at Hard Rock Stadium, the rest of the college football landscape is knee deep in the portal, scouting next season's home-run transfer or Heisman quarterback.

But the Clemson Tigers do not fall into that category — at least not when it comes to the quarterback market.

The quarterback room in Death Valley currently consists primarily of Chris Denson and Christopher Vizzina, with freshmen Brock Bradley and Tait Reynolds set to come in next season. But that doesn't mean fans haven't been throwing around other names.

Rumors and social media buzz recently circled former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway. Now Southern Cal's Husan Longstreet, Tennessee's Jake Merklinger and Virginia's Chandler Morris are quarterback transfer "options" for head coach Dabo Swinney, according to Greenville News.

But let's remember this is Swinney's Clemson Tigers that we are talking about here. Time and time again, Swinney gambles on development and internal competition over acquired talent.

"We just assigned two to come compete," Swinney said in December, "and we got Denson here to compete, and, you know, we got CV, who's really only played one true game, you know, from a start standpoint, who's here to compete."

It's not that a transfer quarterback isn't a viable solution for a team that struggled offensively in 2025. It is more so that trusting a band-aid has never been in the cards for the ever-traditional Dabo Swinney, even with a new offensive coordinator in Chad Morris.

"I know everybody is working all these deals, we don't do that," Swinney said after the Pinstripe Bowl loss, "some of the best players out there, they will go in the portal, and 10 minutes later I'm committed somewhere, you know. That ain't how we operate here. We are going to do it right."

But Clemson has been hot in the portal. This offseason, the Tigers’ head coach and company have overcome the portal stubbornness that has earned them criticism in the past. But in Tigertown, the use of the portal has come out of necessity rather than as a luxury or supplement.

"Obviously, we got to fill some spots on our roster," Swinney acknowledged back in December.

That is where the shouts for quarterback transfers are stifled. There are no holes in the quarterback room. Clemson has two prospects who showed genuine promise this year, even with limited action.

Vizzina posted a 156.0 passing efficiency rating against SMU, throwing for three touchdowns on 69% completion. Despite the loss, Vizzina did enough to put his name firmly behind starter Cade Klubnik.

Denson still maintains a 100% pass completion rate with the Tigers, with the caveat that he has only thrown four passes. Against Furman, he finished with 106 rushing yards on six carries, along with a passing touchdown and a rushing score.

There is talent in the locker room, and there is no world where Swinney doesn't give the next man up their shot, especially as the portal period comes to a close at the end of the week.