Why Clemson Football's Matchup With Miami Doesn't Have Official Time Yet

Every Monday, something fans of every team look for is when their program will be playing college football two weeks ahead. However, Clemson football will have to wait for its official time for an upcoming matchup.

On Oct. 3, the Tigers will return home to Death Valley to host the Miami Hurricanes in what is deemed to be the best opponent they will face at home all year. However, the contest is one of two matchups that are on a “six-day hold”, meaning the time will be announced after this week’s matchups.

The other contest that is in play is Notre Dame at North Carolina, which will put head coach Bill Belichick against a legendary program in the Fighting Irish. The impression is expected to be that one of the teams will play in a noon kickoff slot, while the other will play in primetime, most likely a 7:30 p.m. slot.

Of course, Clemson travels out west to face California on Friday night in its second ACC contest of the season, while the Hurricanes host Central Michigan on Saturday evening. It’s safe to say Miami will win that game, while Clemson is in a coin flip to win on Friday evening.

As for the other matchup, Notre Dame faces Purdue away from home, while the Tar Heels are coming off a bye. Their last game before this will be the 28-20 loss to Clemson, which saw the Tigers come back from a 14-point deficit.

It’s also important to note that the primetime spot at 7:30 p.m. on that time, which will be on ABC, is currently open. While other SEC teams have the slot at the noon and 3:30 p.m. slots, the 7:30 one remains open. It’s expected to be one of those two contests to be the primetime game on Oct. 3.

The impression is, if Clemson beats Cal this weekend, there’s a great chance that that’s when it will play that night, being head coach Dabo Swinney’s second game under the lights at Memorial Stadium this season.

In the AP Poll, the Hurricanes are the No. 6 team in the country, with potential to go even higher with some of the teams above them playing tough opponents during this weekend. If Mario Cristobal’s group can get the job done, it will give the Tigers another chance to prove their worth with a statement win over the runner-up in the national championship a season ago.

However, the focus will remain on the Golden Bears for Clemson, who also took care of their first ACC opponent with a 21-18 away win over Syracuse. Many have expected Friday’s contest to be a trap game that could set the stage for how the Tigers’ season ends.

If a loss happens, many expect a noon game to be on the cards on either ESPN or ABC.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with all of the time changes that occur with the program’s important ACC contests, which include the team’s next home game.

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