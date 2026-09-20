2026 Heisman Trophy Odds (Trinidad Chambliss Skyrockets to Favorite; Keelon Russell, Kamario Taylor Rising)

It's only Week 3 of the college football season, and a new favorite has emerged in the race for the Heisman Trophy.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss took over the top spot after the Rebels upset the LSU Tigers in a top-10 matchup in Week 3. Chambliss was magnificent in the win, throwing for 363 yards and two scores while adding another on the ground.

He's jumped all the way to +310 to win the Heisman, taking the top spot from Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (+390). Only three players -- Chambliss, Mensah and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith -- are shorter than 10/1 to win the award.

While there's a long way to in the 2026 season, Chambliss has certainly put himself in the conversation -- at the very minimum -- to win the Heisman in 2026. He's not the only player that made a push for this award on Saturday, and multiple other quarterbacks had huge games that vaulted them up in this market.

Here's a look at the latest Heisman odds and how these players have fared in 2026.

2026 Heisman Trophy Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Trinidad Chambliss: +310

Darian Mensah: +390

Jeremiah Smith: +950

Kamario Taylor: +1100

Arch Manning: +1200

Malachi Toney: +1200

CJ Carr: +1200

Keelon Russell: +2200

Josh Hoover: +2500

Jayden Maiava: +3000

Julian Sayin: +3000

Gunner Stockton: +4000

Lincoln Kienholz: +5000

Dante Moore: +5500

Drew Mestemaker: +6000

Sam Leavitt: +6500

Jadan Baugh: +6500

Trinidad Chambliss Takes Top Spot in Heisman Odds

Chambliss is now up to seven passing scores, two rushing scores and 924 passing yards in three games this season.

Ole Miss is a perfect 3-0, and a win over a top-10 team like LSU has improved the Rebels' chances of making the College Football Playoff. There are a plenty of big games ahead for Chambliss, but he's shown since last year's playoff that he's one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Chambliss' numbers aren't as crazy as Mensah's, but he's played tougher competition so far in 2026. I think the Ole Miss quarterback has a strong path to a top spot in the Heisman race this season, especially if the Rebels pick up a few more big wins in the SEC.

Darian Mensah Remains Elite Heisman Contender

Mensah and the Hurricanes are a perfect 3-0 this season, and he's completd 89.9 percent of his passes for 873 yards and 11 scores (no picks).

The stats are going to be there for Mensah, and Miami should cruise to an ACC title game appearance in 2026. That will improve his Heisman case, but the fact that he doesn't have a single game against a top team under his belt clearly weakened his case in the market compared to Chambliss (who already has multiple top-25 wins in 2026).

Still, Mensah is the clear No. 2 choice and could overtake Chambliss as the favorite as soon as Week 4.

Kamario Taylor Suges into Top 5 in Heisman Odds

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor is now fourth in the odds to win the Heisman at +1100 after throwing for four scores in a win over South Carolina.

Taylor has completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 832 yards, 11 passing scores and one pick while adding 178 yards and a score on the ground. The Bulldogs are off to a 3-0 start, and Taylor has gone from a non-factor in this market to one of the leading candidates.

The SEC is going to be tough, but if Taylor gets Mississippi State into the College Football Playoff conversation, it may be the most impressive thing any player does in 2026.

Alabama's Keelon Russell Gaining Steam in Heisman Race

It took one big game for Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell to go from +5000 to +2200 to win the Heisman this season.

Russell threw for 320 yards, three scores (no picks) in a win over Florida State in Week 3, helping the Crimson Tide score 50 points. He also ran for 56 yards and a score in that matchup.

While Russell didn't start the season hot, Alabama is undefeated and the sophomore QB has thrown for four scores and ran for a couple more. There's still a long way for him to go to get into the top group for this honor, but Russell took a major step forward in Week 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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