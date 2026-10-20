Why Clemson's Recent Shutout Isn't Enough For The Defense Entering VT Contest

Clemson’s defense did something that it hasn’t done in five seasons in its win over Charleston Southern: record a shutout defensively.

However, it’s not enough for edge rusher London Merritt, who is setting the standard on that side of the ball for the expectation of the program. The Tigers have been elite on that side of the ball in various matchups, and they took over in last Saturday’s win.

Merritt adds that it’s a hungry defense, not being complacent with numbers at the end of games.

“I mean, it definitely boosts it, but our defense—we believe our defense is one of the top defenses in the country,” he said on Tuesday. “So, that definitely just proves that belief and just makes us play harder.”

The Tigers’ numbers defensively are inflated from the losses to LSU and Miami, when both teams combined for 92 points and over 1,000 yards of offense in both those games alone. However, the defense has kept them, or given them the edge, in the other four wins that Clemson has so far this season.

There’s a lot of versatility with this defense, though, which is in the second season under defensive coordinator Tom Allen. A majority of these new pieces who are starting, like Merritt, are transfers, but they have different types of skillsets that give the Tigers many different styles to work with.

“Coach Allen’s defense is, you know, he kind of shows our versatility as an edge,” he said. “So, we buzz drop, we fold, trace the running back. . .it’s just a lot of things that go into it.”

Now, Clemson heads into a five-game ACC slate that will begin with Virginia Tech at home this weekend. While confidence oozes from the group after a fresh start from the open date, Merritt will look to continue the narrative that he puts on himself.

That narrative? That he’s unguardable.

“It’s simple. Nobody can block me,” he said. “That’s kind of the main thing, and especially, like, down where the third and longs in crunch time where you have to make a play, you’re just going to have to step up. That’s kind of like my mentality.”

Fortunately, he’s doing it against a Hokies offensive line that has allowed 19 sacks so far this season. That’s second-worst in the ACC.

Merritt will look to add to the two sacks he currently has at home to get the crowd going on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.