Why ‘Competition’ Is the Word Driving Clemson’s Spring Practices

The Clemson Tigers are having an offseason like never before, thanks to the number of new players that the program added this spring.

10 transfers and 15 mid-year enrollees joined the program during this spring, and that’s brought more competition from players who are ready to take a bigger step going into the 2026 season. Head coach Dabo Swinney believes it’s healthy to have, and he’s seen it in over a week of practices already.

That’s why the word of the spring sessions so far is “competition”, and it’s only going to heat up.

“That’s one word that I would just characterize the spring so far is competition,” Swinney said on Wednesday night. “A lot of competition at every single position, and I love that there’s nobody out there that I think is walking around thinking they’re entitled to have a job. Everybody, coaches, all of us.”

A loss of a senior class that features the likes of Cade Klubnik, Adam Randall and Wade Woodaz, among others, has plenty of open positions going into the offseason. The transfer portal period stressed those open spots even more.

Especially on defense, coordinator Tom Allen has stressed how much the transfers have affected the urgency in the room. Swinney thinks the same, and it’s what the team needed.

“Well, I think anytime you bring new people in, I mean good players, whether it’s a transfer or it’s a really talented freshman, you better be ready to compete,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of freshman start here, but those guys have been exactly what we needed.”

The same goes for offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who was constantly barking orders and adjustments when the media was able to watch Clemson’s practice on Wednesday.

That’s been a key difference in this season’s preparation: intensity.

“I mean, he’s just coaching every play, coaching every single play, which has been great,” Swinney said. “I mean, great urgency out there every day coaching through the mistakes, but lot of intensity.”

Clemson doesn’t need these answers at starter for any of these position yet, with the entire month of March serving as a tryout for each group until a break awaits fall camp in the summer. For the Tigers, it’s all about working to a common goal everyday.

And that goal is simply getting better with each practice.

“That’s really all we’re trying to focus on, just doing the work every single day, and just keep stacking those days because, you know, season will be here before you know it,” Swinney said, “and when the season gets here, all these day are going to matter, they’ll all matter.”

For now, competition will get better with each day, and the starting roles could get clearer with each week complete. Swinney says it will make the entire team better.

“I just think we have more competition than maybe we’ve had the last couple years” he said. “I mean, I think that’s a good thing.”