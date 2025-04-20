Why NFL Analyst Sees Clemson Tigers Defensive Lineman as Overlooked
Payton Page’s road to success with the Clemson Tigers started with crafting his body into a pocket-pushing defensive tackle.
When he joined the Tigers in 2021, he was a Top 40 recruit nationally. Most rankings had him as Clemson’s third-highest rated player in that recruiting class. Page stood out — and not just because of his recruiting rankings.
He weighed 400 pounds. In Clemson’s defensive scheme his role was to take up space inside and clear the path for linebackers to make plays, especially against the run.
But, in four seasons with the Tigers, he became so much more than that. By the end of his senior season in 2024, he was down to 300 pounds and was a third-team all-ACC selection. He was also named by his teammates as a permanent team captain.
He only had 69 tackles for his career, and in the NFL that sort of production only gets you so far in the draft, which is set for next week in Green Bay, Wis.
Many NFL draft analysts and mock drafters have him slotted as a sixth-round pick. But CBS Sports NFL writer Pete Prisco sees him as something more.
Recently, he highlighted several players for his “Better-Than” team, a team in which he highlights players that he believes deserve better than how they’re perceived right now.
Page made the list, as did his teammate, Barrett Carter. Prisco referenced how Page has reshaped his body to make himself a great fit for the Tigers’ defensive scheme.
He sees a player that can play in the NFL for a long time.
“He flashed with his power and ability to push the pocket, even if he didn't get the sack numbers,” Prisco wrote. “With a little seasoning, he can become a productive NFL rotational player for a third-day pick. There is a lot to like.”
Last season was his best campaign, as he had 36 tackles (2.5 for loss), 0.5 sacks, a pass breakup and an interception he returned 57 yards for a touchdown in 580 defensive snaps over 14 games (all starts).
Page was a workhorse once he got on the field for the Tigers. He had 1,017 defensive snaps in 53 games, but only 14 starts. Prisco made the point that Page played behind several players that are now in the NFL, and that he only got a true showcase for his talent last season.
His hard work could pay off next weekend by hearing his name called in the NFL draft. Prisco believes Page will last longer than he should in the draft — and longer than most expect in the NFL.