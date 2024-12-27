Clemson Tigers Star Linebacker Barrett Carter Looking Forward to Playing in NFL
With the season over for the Clemson Tigers, the team is getting prepared for the offseason.
It was a really strong overall season for the Tigers in 2024. Clemson was able to win the ACC Title and secure a spot in the newly expanded College Football Playoff. However, with a tough draw as the No.12 seed, the Tigers were eliminated in the first round.
Now, while a lot of their talented core of players will be back next season, there are a few seniors who will be testing the waters of the NFL. One of those players is linebacker Barrett Carter.
The senior linebacker spent four seasons with the Tigers, and he was a starter in three of them.
Now, the talented linebacker will have his eyes set on performing at the next level. Recently, he spoke with the Clemson Insider about his time with Clemson. He was extremely thankful for the time as a member of the Tigers, and is excited for what’s to come.
“I want to thank Coach Swinney, the entire coaching staff and my teammates for believing in me and pushing me to be better every single day. You all made me into the player I am today and you’ve taught me so much about what it means to be a leader, to sacrifice and give everything you’ve got for something bigger than yourself. I thank God for giving me the greatest opportunity to play college football. Now I’m ready for the next challenge. The NFL is where I’ve always dreamed of being, and I’m excited to take everything I’ve learned here at Clemson and apply it to the next level. I know this journey won’t be easy, but I am ready to give it everything I’ve got.”
Carter had a really good career at Clemson. He was able to total 233 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 21 passes defended, and three interceptions.
The senior was a two-time All-American, and made All-ACC twice as well. Now, he will be looking forward to the opportunity to continue to play football at the next level.
Carter was one of the best coverage linebackers in college in 2024, and he will certainly find a landing spot in the NFL Draft. While he might not be a first-round player, he should certainly be selected in the second or third round.
It was an excellent career with the Tigers for the senior, and he will certainly be missed on the defensive side of the ball.