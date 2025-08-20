Why This Clemson Backup Did Not Transfer
CLEMSON, S.C.-- There are many different teams in college football that need a quarterback right now, and Clemson Tigers backup signal-caller Christopher Vizzina could’ve entered the transfer portal and played now.
While hundreds of athletes around the country have decided to do that, the redshirt sophomore believes that there’s a lot more that comes with committing to a school, making him stay while watching behind starter Cade Klubnik in the quarterback room.
“A lot of people ask me about that,” Vizzina said on Tuesday. “I think this place is very special and I love Clemson just because of Clemson. Obviously I like Clemson football, I love Clemson football, but Clemson itself I have fallen in love with [and] my family has fallen in love with. This isn’t a place I want to leave.”
Vizzina joined the Tigers in 2023, committing to the team in April of 2022. A four-star recruit out of Briarwood Christian in Birmingham, Alabama, he was the No. 10 quarterback in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports.
In his two years of eligibility, however, he’s never recorded a start, being the No. 2 quarterback in the depth chart since Klubnik began as the starter during Vizzina’s freshman year. While some would turn to a different program to be a starter for, Vizzina says that it’s part of his journey at Clemson.
“On the football side, obviously it’s taken a little bit longer than I thought it was going to, but when you sign that paper to go somewhere, you’re signing up for a lot,” he said. “That’s what I feel like a lot of people around the country don’t really think about, but when you sign that paper, there’s a lot that comes with it, and so this is something that just came with it.”
Having the groundwork laid down, especially in the third year under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, is helpful, but learning behind one of the top returning quarterbacks in the country is most helpful, as Vizzina has elevated his game and has dazzled in both of Clemson’s scrimmages.
Seeing the adversity that Klubnik has gone through in his two years as starter has also helped him.
“I could sit here and complain about not playing, or I can look at it from a perspective as I’m sitting behind one of the best players in college football and I can learn from him and all the experiences he’s had,” he said, “and I’m just proud of him for how he’s handled it. But I’ve been able to learn a lot just because of sitting behind him and watching behind him.
Cade’s just great. He’s pushing me everyday, but I feel like another reason why I’ve been able to make a step is being right there and watching everything he’s been going through.”
Mostly playing in garbage time games over the last two seasons, there’s only been one instance where Vizzina was put in with the first team players: playing one snap against Florida State while Klubnik was banged up following a play.
In drills and scrimmages this offseason, head coach Dabo Swinney has randomly called his name to run plays with the first team, which Vizzina has felt helped with his confidence.
“They come out of nowhere, which is what I need,” he said. “... but those are big moments for me because then I can really treat it like it’s LSU or some of these upcoming games and get in the mindset of ‘they just threw me in here, it’s the first [or] second quarter. I got to go lead the team now.’”
Vizzina thinks that they will “pay off” with anything being able to happen in college football. The confidence is there, the live snaps in practice have helped and if the moment comes to be for the redshirt sophomore, one thing is for certain: he will be ready to go whenever the team needs.
“I think that my teammates have seen it and the coaches have seen it,” Vizzina said. “They’ve seen me put in the work and, over the past couple of years, really develop. Like I said earlier, the confidence that comes with that, everytime I go out there, I feel like everyone has confidence in me, and I felt like that was on display in both of the scrimmages that we’ve had.”