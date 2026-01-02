Quarterback Target Emerges For Clemson Tigers As Portal Opens

Talks of the Clemson Tigers going after a transfer quarterback are beginning to potentially occur, according to a source.

Ryan Roberts, a national college football writer for A to Z Sports, has the Tigers being one of three programs separating themselves from others for former Michigan State quarterback, Aidan Chiles. He brings plenty of upside to a given offense, especially with the dual-threat talent he brings to a given team.

According to 247Sports, Chiles is the No. 10 quarterback in the transfer portal rankings, being a four-star candidate. Coming out of high school, the Downey, California, native was also a four-star recruit, being the No. 7 quarterback in the Class of 2023.

Chiles began his career at Oregon State, playing behind former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and seeing time in nine games before transferring to the Spartans in the following offseason. He did so to follow his head coach, Jonathan Smith.

Over his time with the Spartans, Chiles has thrown for over 3,800 yards and 23 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 452 yards and nine touchdowns in his two seasons played in the green and white.

Clemson joins Nebraska and Virginia as the other two teams that are being the main targets for Chiles. Both of the other teams are looking for quick turnarounds, similar to the Tigers, after failing to make the College Football Playoff.

For the program, Chiles would be a great competitor for the quarterback battle between Christopher Vizzina and Chris Denson. The transfer would have the same archetype as Denson, being a good mentor for the dual-threat quarterback as well, if he were to end up coming to Clemson after.

Another factor would be whether head coach Dabo Swinney would pull the trigger for a transfer quarterback. He's spoken about it before, saying if things occur that are out of his power, he will adapt to using the portal for those positions.

“Guys may change your decision,” Swinney said. “We could have somebody leave, I mean, we have no idea. Wouldn’t, again, I don’t speculate on that. All I can focus on is what’s here.”

The transfer portal is open, as of Jan. 2, so expect movement for Chiles or another transfer quarterback if Clemson goes in a different direction, soon. The Tigers have a lot to fill, which can be seen with Clemson Tigers on SI's transfer portal tracker.

Chiles would have one year of eligibility remaining, wherever he ends up going.