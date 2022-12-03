Will ACC Championship Game Matter to Clemson?

The last time No. 9 Clemson was in the ACC Championship Game, the Tigers were in a do-or-die situation.

Beat Notre Dame in 2020 and go to the College Football Playoff. Lose and the dreams of a national title were over. That and the revenge of a regular-season loss to the Irish were great motivators for a Tiger win.

In the previous five appearances, a win also locked Clemson into the top 4. This year, that isn't the case. The Tigers limp into Saturday night's game in Charlotte against North Carolina fresh off the first loss in the rivalry with South Carolina for the first time since 2013.

On top of that, it looks like they'll miss the playoff for the second consecutive year. With two losses, there just isn't enough potential chaos to catapult the ACC champ into Sunday's final four.

Had Clemson beaten the Gamecocks, it would be a very interesting weekend. Instead, this game is for the ACC trophy and the ACC trophy alone. Oh, and a trip to the Orange Bowl.

Some people think a New Year's Six Bowl game matters. Others don't care unless it's the playoff. To each their own.

But that first part is important. A trophy is handed out. Therefore, the best effort should be expected. It's just unclear if that's what Clemson will give.

After all, this is a weird spot to be in for this program with nothing else major to accomplish. They've already reached 10 wins. Will the Tigers show up against the Tar Heels and attempt to play complementary football for the first time this season?

Or will they start looking ahead to time off, final exams, Christmas or the NCAA transfer portal?

This game is a culture-tester. Nowhere on the wall of the team meeting room does it say the goal is to make the CFP. In fact, it's purposely left off.

But No. 4 does say "win the ACC championship." And anytime a title is on the line, orange britches come out. It's a standard this team has adhered to under Swinney, and they haven't looked entitled in the past.

In fact, Clemson hasn't lost an ACC title game since 2009, Swinney's first full year as a head coach. The Tigers have won this game the other seven times they've played in it.

But again, this group has never faced this situation. Still, motivation is expected. If it's lacking and a loss ensues, it'll make an already question-laden offseason even more curious. And it will lead to a bowl game that won't excite the masses.

The fan base can take whatever approach they want to this game. They're individuals who can decide where they want to apply their money, time and allegiances. But the players owe to themselves and their school to want to be there.

And the Tigers should put forth a motivated effort.

However, they were certainly motivated last week in the rivalry game, but poor execution in every facet of the game led to a loss, so you can want to play and still get beat.

The effort, though, should be measured in this game against the Tar Heels, and a strong one could say a lot about where Swinney's program is at right now...one way or the other.

