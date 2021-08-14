Will Former Clemson Star Trevor Lawrence Start Jaguars' First Preseason Game?

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer says there's real competition between former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence and incumbent Gardner Minshew for the starting quarterback position heading into Saturday's NFL preseason game against the Browns.

The No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft might be the starting quarterback when the Jacksonville Jaguars take the field for the first time in the preseason Saturday night.

Then again, maybe not.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Thursday to NFL media that there is a battle going on for the most important position on the field between former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence and incumbent Gardner Minshew. The competition leads into the game against the Cleveland Browns, who are a 3-point underdog to the Jaguars.

"It's competing, but also, at the end of the day, we're all on the same team," Lawrence said earlier this week. "So I'm going to do everything I can to be the best guy for the job and to win games. But at the end of the day, that's not in my hands, the decisions. I trust the coaches. We're all on the same team and we're just trying to win. My mindset is just to win games, to be the best prepared as I can be."

Meanwhile, the official depth chart for Saturday lists Lawrence OR Minshew as the starter. The decision of who runs out there first was made Thursday night, according to Meyer.

Obviously, it would make sense that the Jaguars, who went 1-15 last season with Minshew making eight starts, will eventually land on Lawrence before the Week 1 game at Houston on Sept. 12.

Then again, maybe not.

"I didn't know Minshew. I knew his (Washington State) coach very well, Mike Leach," Meyer said. "I don't say we got off to a bad start, but I just didn't see very much of him — but he's earned my respect. I love that guy. He's a warrior-competitor. He's a fighter. I told him that. I've just got great respect for Minshew. He brings it every day. Every day."

This sounds like a head coach, in his first season in the NFL, who is conflicted about the quarterback position. But it's hard to believe that through all the losing and changes in the organization in Jacksonville that the future of the franchise would be watching from the sideline.

Regardless, Saturday's game against the Browns could go a long way in determining the starter.

Then again, maybe not.

Meyer holds all the cards in this strange game of poker, and he isn't sharing any of them for reasons unknown.

What else to watch for: Former Clemson star Travis Etienne will also be making his NFL debut with the Jaguars on Saturday. The school's and ACC's all-time leading rusher was the team's other first-round draft pick, and it'll be interesting to see if Etienne lines up at receiver and how Meyer uses him in this offense.

Where to watch: Saturday's 7 p.m. game will be televised locally in the Upstate on FOX Carolina.

