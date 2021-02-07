FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage BoardSI.com
Search

Winning a Super Bowl Is Not a Big Deal; Winning the CFP Is

Is winning the Super Bowl a bigger accomplishment than, say, winning the College Football Playoff? The answer is no.
Author:
Publish date:

The Super Bowl will be played later today, and with it will come to an end of the football season for at least 8 months. No matter which team wins, those commentating on the Super Bowl will undoubtedly mention the difficult nature of winning the final professional football game of the season.

But is it that big of a deal?

Is it a bigger accomplishment than, say, winning the College Football Playoff?

The answer is no. 

It is not more difficult or even a bigger accomplishment than winning a college national title.

First, the NFL is set up to make it easy on teams. Barring trades or players acting like primadonnas have the luxury of handpicking the best-of-the-best to play for them for as long as they want them.

In college, coaches only get four years (in most seasons, if players want to stay that long), have to battle the transfer portal, recruiting busts and player's academic requirements—all of which makes the player aspects of college football much more difficult to manage.

Second, is the number of teams. The NFL has only 32 teams. And with the way the draft is set up, the realization that any team can play for the Super Bowl is a reality. America's team, the Miami Dolphins, doubled their win total in 2020, the Browns jumped from six wins to 11 and the Steelers improved by four wins—just to name a few. 

In college, there are 127 teams, in theory, with a chance to win a national championship. Even though that number falls to around 50 when you remove the Group 5 and the independents that do not wear gold helmets, the number of teams that start every season with a chance far outweigh the number of teams in the NFL. Not to mention the fact that the number of teams that make the playoff (four) is exponentially smaller than the 18 that make the NFL playoffs.

While I know full well that this is pure opinion, and the feelings of a man who covers a college team, and that there will be people that want to argue, I wish that I could get excited for watching paid men play a game that I love. I will watch the Super Bowl because it is the final football game of the season, but I will long for September when colleges across the country start their journey toward the greatest achievement—the College Football Playoff National Championship.

USATSI_13933013
Football

Winning a Super Bowl Is Not a Big Deal; Winning the CFP Is

USATSI_15365256
Football

Report: Texans Have No Plan to Move on From Deshaun Watson

Cade Klubnik
Recruiting

Clemson Keeping in Close Contact With 2022 QB Cade Klubnik

USATSI_15249310
Football

Super Bowl 55 Preview: 4 Tigers Playing for the Lombardi Trophy in Tampa

USATSI_15137304_168387971_lowres
Football

A Close Look into Clemson's 2021 Football Schedule

USATSI_13990073
Football

Bashaud Breeland is Excited For This Super Bowl Matchup

USATSI_15530628_168387971_lowres
Football

Fun Super Bowl Prop Bets For Clemson Players Abound

Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

Clemson Finishes Third in 2021 Recruiting Rankings