With Simpson Out, Carter Hurdled Clemson to Victory

CLEMSON, S.C. — With Trenton Simpson out nursing an ankle injury, Clemson was going to need someone to step in and fill his void at weakside linebacker.

Barrett Carter stepped up to the challenge in No. 10 Clemson’s 31-16 victory over Louisville Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

“I was just playing the game as it went on. I am glad I could help the team in anyway that I can,” Carter said afterward.

Carter helped the Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinch the ACC’s Atlantic Division outright with a performance that has not been seen in college football in more than a decade.

“I hate that Trent is out, so it is that next-man-up mentality. Someone had to step up,” Carter said. “We moved some guys around. We did it for him. He is hurt, so we just tried to pick him up and get the win.”

Carter became the first player to record 3.5 or more tackles for loss, two or more sacks and an interception in a game between two Power Five teams since South Carolina’s Melvin Ingram against Auburn in 2011.

“That was God. That was nothing, but God,” Carter said of his performance. “My teammates put me in a great position. Coach (Wes Goodwin) made some great calls that opened it up for me.”

Carter helped Clemson bounce back from a disappointing effort last week against Notre Dame, to beat a Cardinals team that had won four straight and was playing with a lot of confidence.

But Louisville (6-4, 3-4 ACC) struggled to get much consistency on offense. With Carter bearing down, the Tigers register five sacks, forced two turnovers, and held the Cardinals to 3-of-14 on third down.

“The word was just respond, the whole week. Just respond,” Carter said. “Whatever that looked like. Respond and be more physical. I think we did that tonight. They (the coaches) challenged us to respond after the loss and we did that tonight.”

Especially Carter.

The sophomore snagged a fourth-quarter interception at the Clemson 43 that all but sealed the Tigers’ victory. He also hurdled a Louisville running back on his way to recording one of his two sacks.

Carter’s hurdle was the second hurdle by a Clemson player in the game. Running back Will Shipley also hurdled a defender on his way to a 25-yard touchdown run.

“I got the hurdle from him,” Carter said smiling. “The running back was cutting me the whole game, so I knew I was setting it up where I could hurdle him. It worked out because I got the sack.

“But that play was insane, by Ship.”

Carter’s play was insane, too.

“As I have told you guys many times, he is one of the best football players I have seen in my twenty years at Clemson,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “Pure football player. The guy can play anything. He can play tailback. He can play corner. He can play nickel. He can play MIKE. He can play SAM. He can play safety. He is special.

“In high school, they played him everywhere. He is so smart and has unbelievable instincts.”

