WRU Has Become DLU For the Clemson Tigers

Zach Lentz

CLEMSON— The Clemson football program has earned the nickname of “Wide Receiver U” for their past history of sending wide receivers to the NFL, but the name may be changing  to the other side of the ball—to “Defensive Lineman  U”.

The Tigers’ have had their fare share of talented lineman come through their program, whether it is Shaq Lawson, Vic Beasley, Grady Jarrett or even more recent names like Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant.


But there is another name that Tiger fans, and opposing defensive coordinators will be hearing for at least one more season— Xavier Thomas.

“He’s off to a really good start. I love the look in his eye, his focus, his demeanor," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "I’m super proud of him. He’s taken ownership of what he needs to do to get better.

Swinney admitted that while the playing time has built slowly—his playing time is only going to increase this season.

"He was a, as a freshman, just go in there, cut it loose, run around," Swinney said. "And last year he had to become a more complete player and it was some growing pains for him. Because there's a lot that he's got to improve on, a lot to learn and he's, that helps you, and I mean that experience is so, you can't put a price on that. And I think he's going to just, I think he's just going to have a tremendous year."

However, it is not just Thomas who has impressed Swinney through the first two weeks of spring practice. The entire defensive line has improved through recruiting and another year of maturity.

"The d-line, just night and day from where we were last year," Swinney said. "It's just not even close in every area. Overall talent, functional depth, knowledge, experience. We're just way further along than we were this time last year. Leadership. I'm very pleased with that group as a whole. And then I love our guys on the back end. I think it's exciting. The safeties have a lot to learn and just little things, angles and eyes on the right things. But we got the right guys. And that's all I can tell you. I think we hit on every one of those guys that we've signed, every single one of them, super encouraged."

Even with Thomas’ meteoric rise to stardom, he understands that there is still a lot to learn.

"Just to improve my knowledge, and my technique," Thomas said. "Just basically being more physical, focusing in on the knowledge standpoint, watching a lot more film, and focusing on my technique."

Monday Morning Reset: Clemson Football Set For Crucial Week

Our weekly look at what happened and what's ahead features Clemson football's important spring practices, including a Wednesday scrimmage. Also, men's basketball heads to the ACC tournament while baseball and softball get ready for road trips.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Tigers: XFL Recap Week 5

Week 5 is completed for the XFL and the former Clemson players on their roster. Corey Crawford, Isaiah Battle, and Tavaris Barnes continued their professional career's this weekend.

Connor Watson

Foster Ready for Competitive Spring

With the addition of multiple five-star freshmen, senior defensive end Justin Foster is ready to compete for a starting role.

Alex Whisnant

Tiger9294

Clemson Baseball Gets 7-6 Walk Off Win Over BC

Clemson Baseball Gets 7-6 Walk Off Win Over BC

JP-Priester

Clemson Opens ACC Tournament Play Wednesday at Noon

The second-round quadruple-header on Wednesday starts at noon with No. 8 seed Clemson (15-15, 9-11) facing No. 9 Miami (15-15, 7-13)

acc communications

Ct33

Need a New Face Of Clemson Football? Meet Matt Bockhorst

Clemson offensive guard Matt Bockhorst takes great pride in being a leader, and he's primed, like Eric Mac Lain before him, to be one of the faces of Clemson football in 2020.

Brad Senkiw

J Clarke

Clemson Tigers Athletics: What Are We Hearing? March 7

This is AllClemson.com's daily look behind the scenes of Clemson sports rumors, news and notes of interest

Zach Lentz

The Next Isaiah Simmons? Mike Jones is Not Expecting a Drop-off

After patiently waiting his turn, Mike Jones Jr is now getting his chance to shine as Clemson's SAM linebacker

JP-Priester

K.J. Henry Is Ready to Attack 2020

K.J. Henry has learned a lot since joining the Clemson Tigers. The former top-ranked prospect has been through two years of development on the defensive line and is now focused on attacking each day to get better.

Morgan Thomas

J Clarke

Clemson Bats Come To Life In 12-5 Win Over Boston College

Clemson Baseball clinches series over BC

JP-Priester