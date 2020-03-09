WRU Has Become DLU For the Clemson Tigers

CLEMSON— The Clemson football program has earned the nickname of “Wide Receiver U” for their past history of sending wide receivers to the NFL, but the name may be changing to the other side of the ball—to “Defensive Lineman U”.

The Tigers’ have had their fare share of talented lineman come through their program, whether it is Shaq Lawson, Vic Beasley, Grady Jarrett or even more recent names like Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant.



But there is another name that Tiger fans, and opposing defensive coordinators will be hearing for at least one more season— Xavier Thomas.

“He’s off to a really good start. I love the look in his eye, his focus, his demeanor," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "I’m super proud of him. He’s taken ownership of what he needs to do to get better.

Swinney admitted that while the playing time has built slowly—his playing time is only going to increase this season.

"He was a, as a freshman, just go in there, cut it loose, run around," Swinney said. "And last year he had to become a more complete player and it was some growing pains for him. Because there's a lot that he's got to improve on, a lot to learn and he's, that helps you, and I mean that experience is so, you can't put a price on that. And I think he's going to just, I think he's just going to have a tremendous year."

However, it is not just Thomas who has impressed Swinney through the first two weeks of spring practice. The entire defensive line has improved through recruiting and another year of maturity.

"The d-line, just night and day from where we were last year," Swinney said. "It's just not even close in every area. Overall talent, functional depth, knowledge, experience. We're just way further along than we were this time last year. Leadership. I'm very pleased with that group as a whole. And then I love our guys on the back end. I think it's exciting. The safeties have a lot to learn and just little things, angles and eyes on the right things. But we got the right guys. And that's all I can tell you. I think we hit on every one of those guys that we've signed, every single one of them, super encouraged."

Even with Thomas’ meteoric rise to stardom, he understands that there is still a lot to learn.

"Just to improve my knowledge, and my technique," Thomas said. "Just basically being more physical, focusing in on the knowledge standpoint, watching a lot more film, and focusing on my technique."