XFL Week 2 Preview: Former Clemson Tigers

Connor Watson

Three Clemson players are continuing their pro career in the second week of the XFL. Corey Crawford, Isaiah Battle, and Tavaris Barnes are looking to help their teams seal a victory and take a lead in the standings. 

Corey Crawford: Houston Roughnecks

After a solid first week performance of three tackles, two tackles for loss, half a sack, and one hurry on the quarterback, Crawford will be looking to make his mark in week two against the St. Louis Battlehawks this Sunday. 

The Roughnecks are 1-0, dominating their week one opponent, the L.A. Wildcats. Many will be watching this game to see if the Roughnecks defense can dominate once again to secure a win and start off 2-0.

Week 2: Houston Roughnecks vs St. Louis Battlehawks, Sunday at 6 pm, FS1.

Tavaris Barnes: D.C. Defenders

Barnes had a disappointing first week with the Defenders and is looking to turn it around in week two. He recorded no stats, but the Defenders did win over the Seattle Dragons in week one.

Barnes will be looking to make some noise this week against the New York Guardians on Saturday. The 2014 Clemson Football graduate, after a disappointing week one, needs a solid week two performance to get his season started.

Week 2:  D.C. Defenders vs New York Guardians, Saturday at 2pm on ABC.

Isaiah Battle: Seattle Dragons

Battle and the Seattle Dragons face Barnes' and his Defenders last week, with D.C. coming out on top. The Seattle offensive line allowed one sack all game, but their defense couldn't hold the Defenders to keep them in the game. Although the Dragons out-gained the Defenders in yards, they were unable to turn it into points when it mattered.

Battle and the rest of the O-line will look to protect QB Brandon Silvers and turn around after their week one loss. They will host the Tampa Bay Vipers this Saturday in their week 2 matchup.

Week 2: Seattle Dragons vs Tampa Bay Vipers, Saturday at 5pm on FOX.

