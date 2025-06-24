Clemson Schedules Home-and-Home with Historic Big East Squad
Clemson Tigers basketball will travel to the nation’s capital this season. They're set to face the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena on Nov. 15, adding another game to their 2025-26 non-conference slate.
Per a report from college basketball analyst Rocco Miller on Monday evening, this matchup is part of a home-and-home series between the two schools, with the second game being held next season at Littlejohn Coliseum.
The rare clash will mark only the second-ever meeting between the Tigers and the Hoyas. The first came over two decades ago in Honolulu, Hawaii, when Georgetown defeated Clemson 75-60 in the fifth-place game of the 2004 Rainbow Classic.
Georgetown owns a storied history and is undoubtedly one of the Big East’s most decorated programs, boasting 31 NCAA tournament appearances, five Final Fours and one national championship (1984). Additionally, they hold 11 regular-season conference titles and eight conference tournament championships.
However, despite historical success, Georgetown has experienced some recent struggles, as head coach Ed Cooley prepares to enter his third year at the helm on The Hilltop. Following a 75-109 overall record under Patrick Ewing, the program pivoted to Cooley in March of 2023, who previously spent 12 years at Providence.
In 2024-25, the Hoyas recorded their first winning season in four years, achieving a 17-15 overall record and participating in the College Basketball Crown tournament in March. They concluded the season at 8-12 in conference play, resulting in a seventh-place Big East finish, their highest since 2018-19. The Hoyas went 9-9 and T-3rd in the league that year and clinched an NCAA Tournament berth.
Clemson’s Brad Brownell and company clearly aren’t afraid to keep adding big-name brands to the upcoming nonconference schedule this fall. The Tigers are already set to take on Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Dec. 3 in the 2025 SEC/ACC Challenge before heading to Madison Square Garden the following week to face BYU – the first of two matchups in the 2025 Jimmy V Classic.
TV information and tip-off time for Clemson’s inaugural trip to Georgetown will be announced at a later date.