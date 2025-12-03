Clemson vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Player to Watch for Wednesday, Dec. 3
SEC basketball is still as competitive as ever and one of its top teams will host an ACC opponent at Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday. Clemson will visit No. 12 Alabama as a 10.5-point underdog in an attempt to secure its third win against teams in the Yellowhammer State this season.
The Tigers have secured three straight wins since falling short against Georgetown and don’t necessarily have a standout player at this point in the year. The Crimson Tide, on the other hand, is benefitting from Labaron Philon Jr.’s breakout campaign as one of college basketball’s most dynamic scoring guards. Clemson is in for a test against one of the country’s most explosive offenses.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Clemson vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clemson: +10.5 (-110)
- Alabama: -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clemson: +460
- Alabama: -650
Total
- 166.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clemson vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, December 3
- Time: 7:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Clemson record: 7-1
- Alabama: 5-2
Clemson vs. Alabama Player to Watch
Labaron Philon Jr.: Philon has had a couple of down games but leads Alabama with 20.6 points per game white shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from deep. He’s also the Crimson Tide’s top playmaker with an average of 5.7 assists per contest. The sophomore guard is running the show alongside Aden Holloway and has a chance to score at least 20 points for the sixth time this season on Wednesday.
Clemson vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Clemson and Alabama are hovering around .500 against the spread, but Alabama’s struggles at home are concerning. The Crimson Tide have covered in three of their four games in neutral venues but are 0-2 against the spread at home.
Alabama has the SEC’s worst scoring defense and is giving up 82.0 points per contest. Clemson doesn’t have nearly as much offensive talent with all three of its leading scorers averaging less than 12.0 points per game, but does have one of the ACC’s better defenses.
The Tigers can cover the spread in a loss thanks to their opposition’s inability to consistently get stops on defense.
Pick: Clemson +10.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
