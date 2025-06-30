Former Clemson Big Man Ranks Among Top 10 Undrafted Free Agents
Despite a productive college career, one former Clemson Tigers standout remains unsigned several days after the NBA Draft.
Viktor Lakhin, a former Clemson center who was a consistent contributor for the Tigers last season, went undrafted and has yet to land with a team. According to Yahoo Sports’ NBA insider Kevin O’Connor, Lakhin is among the top 10 undrafted free agents available from this class.
During his final collegiate season, Lakhin averaged 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while totaling a career-high 50 blocks. He also showcased some impressive capabilities from beyond the arc, shooting 37.5% from deep while knocking down 24 three-pointers.
In a scouting report put together by HoopsHype, Lakhin was also credited for his defensive versatility.
“Effective drop coverage big who can also show/recover or contest pick-and-pop threats," HoopsHype’s Cyro Asseo de Choch said. “Smart, disciplined feet, rotates well, flips hips to stay with guards, and rarely bites on counters.”
After scoring 22 points in an upset win over No. 2 Duke, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell credited Lakhin for rising to the occasion and keeping his composure.
“He was terrific. He was as good as anybody on the floor tonight,” Brownell said. “He finished a lot of plays. We went to him. There was a lot of space down there. They were taking away a lot of our threes. I thought he did a really good job of showing poise and finishing. That was a big part of the win.”
Before transferring to Clemson ahead of the 2024-25 season, Lakhin spent four seasons playing at the University of Cincinnati. His best season with the Bearcats came during the 2022-2023 campaign, when he averaged a career-high 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.