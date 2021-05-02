Aamir Simms Enters NBA Draft, Ends Clemson Career

Clemson forward Aamir Simms had an extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted all student-athletes, but he expectedly decided to enter the NBA draft pool and hire an agent.

Aamir Simms announced Saturday night that his Clemson basketball career is over.

The four-year forward had an extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted all student-athletes, but Simms expectedly decided to enter the NBA draft pool and hire an agent, making him no longer eligible to play for Brad Brownell and the Tigers.

"The memories I have made with my teammates and coaches over the years I will never forget," Simms wrote on Twitter. "To the fans and donors that supported me, pushed me and stood by me in my time I thank you the most!

"With that being said, I will be entering the draft and not coming back to school, hiring an agent and forgoing my extra year! I will always be a Tiger and I'm more than proud to be one!"

Simms led Clemson in scoring the past two seasons, averaging 13.0 points per game in 2019-20 and 13.4 in 2020-21. He flirted with the NBA last summer by entering the draft without hiring an agent, but he returned to school to lead the Tigers to an NCAA tournament appearance.

Simms grabbed 6.4 rebounds per game, dished out 2.7 assists per contest and shot 53.2 percent from the field on his way to earning All-ACC second-team honors in his final year. He was also named to the USBWA All-District team and was the ACC’s Skip Prosser Award winner as the top scholar-athlete in the league.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community.