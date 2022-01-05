After Extended Layoff, Clemson Set to Host Virginia On Hardwood

After an extended layoff, Brad Brownell and his Clemson Tigers will welcome the Virginia Cavaliers to town on Tuesday night.

Due to last week's game with Duke being called off due to COVID issues inside the Blue Devils program, the Tigers (9-4, 1-1) have not played since December 22. That game also happened to be against Virginia (8-5, 2-1), a 67-50 road win that saw Clemson snap an 11-game losing streak to the Cavaliers dating back to 2008.

The Tigers come into the contest first in the ACC and sixth nationally in 3-point shooting (41%) and with Clemson playing the same team twice in consecutive games, don't expect much change in the way of the game plan. Brownell's biggest concern lies in the fact that his team has not played in almost two weeks.

"My biggest concern is just us not playing," Brownell said. "We didn't get to play our Duke game and didn't have a game this weekend, we were on a bye. My concern is about us and being sharp. You have to compete at a high level physically in this game, and we just haven't played in a while. Less about game plan stuff."

Brownell said the Tigers have done everything possible to stay sharp, but according to the head coach, it's almost impossible to simulate a live game.

"We have done a little bit of everything," Brownell said. "Added skill work to keep them sharp. Some practices where we got after it defensively. Ran 'em hard after Christmas to run the gravy out of their legs. Recently have played more competitive style stuff to get ready for game day. But nothing is like game day, playing under the lights."

One thing Clemson does have going for them is the long break has allowed some of the bumps and bruises to heal, as Brownell said the Tigers are in a really good spot health-wise.

"We are good from a health standpoint," Brownell said. "We could rest PJ Hall, which has been good for his foot. Hunter Tyson is fine, he tweaked an ankle. How sharp and how well we execute, we'll see. I think our guys are a little tired of practice. We need to get back out there and compete. I think our guys will be excited."

How to Watch: RSN (Tom Werme; PxP and Brian Oliver; Analyst)

How to Listen: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson/Tim Bourret)

Series History: Clemson trails 54-78

Player to Watch: Outside of the one off-game against West Virginia, PJ Hall has been a central figure for the Tigers. After averaging just 10 minutes per game as a freshman, Hall put in the work over the offseason and Brownell has seen a noticeable difference in his big man, as Hall leads the team in scoring (14.4 PPG) and is second on the team in rebounds (6.3 RPG). He's also shooting 32% from beyond the arc, which adds just one more dynamic to his unique skillset.

"He's a special kid, he's all about the team, he's all about Clemson," Brownell said. "We just told him if he waits his turn, he's got chance to be a special player. And he knew that and I think we had a great relationship recruiting for over a couple of years. He just bought into the process of development, and we're glad he did because he's gonna be a terrific player."

Key Things to Know:

Before you Leave your Home:

In accordance with Clemson University's announcement on Jan. 3, face masks are now REQUIRED inside all University buildings statewide for all persons until further notice, unless actively eating or drinking. This requirement applies to all individuals within Littlejohn Coliseum at basketball games until this protocol is lifted by Clemson University.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, Clemson urges you to transfer your tickets to someone else or stay home.

All ticketing is mobile for 2021-22 for regular-season men’s basketball games. Fans should download tickets before leaving home and add them to their mobile wallet to present at the entrance.

Betting Line: OVER UNDER AT 62.5 according to FanDuel.