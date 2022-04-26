Skip to main content

Brevin Galloway Picks Clemson, Returns Home for Final Collegiate Season

Brevin Galloway, brother of former Clemson tight end Braden Galloway, commits to play for Brad Brownell and the Tigers men's basketball team in 2022-23.

Brevin Galloway got a surprise this month when he found out he had another season of eligibility due to injuries suffered early in his career.

The Boston College guard didn't want to mess up head coach Earl Grant's roster construction, so he decided to return transfer and home to the Upstate of South Carolina for his final season. Galloway committed Tuesday to Brad Brownell and the Clemson Tigers for the 2022-23 season. 

Galloway chose the Tigers over in-state rival South Carolina. 

Galloway, whose brother Braden played tight end for Dabo Swinney, played at Seneca High School before signing with College of Charleston in 2017. 

He averaged 9.0 points, including 15 points per game his senior season, and 1.3 assists in four seasons with the Cougars. Galloway transferred to BC last season, where he put up 8.3 points per contest and dished out 1.4 assists in 25 games playing for former Clemson assistant Grant. 

Galloway has shot 32.8% from the 3-point line in his career and hit over 41% from behind the arc two seasons ago. 

The Tigers were in need of guard play after losing Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes, the team's top 3-point shooter a season ago, to the transfer portal. Clemson had also received a commitment from Princeton transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn earlier this month before he backed out of coming to Clemson. 

