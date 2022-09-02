Skip to main content
Clemson Basketball Announces Non-League Schedule for upcoming season

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball has announced its non-league schedule for the 2022-23 season, highlighted by six home games, including a neutral site game in Greenville at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Clemson hosts this year’s previously announced ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against Penn State on Nov. 29.

The Tigers hit the road for its in-state rivalry game against South Carolina. Clemson has won four-of-the-last-five matchups with the Gamecocks dating back to the 2016-17 season.

Season ticket renewals will be on sale in the coming weeks.

Clemson returns seven scholarship players from last year’s team, in addition to one transfer and an exciting influx of freshmen.

For an up-to-date schedule, click HERE.

2022-23 Non-Conference Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

Nov. 2 Benedict (Exhibition)

Nov. 7 The Citadel

Nov. 11 South Carolina

Nov. 15 USC Upstate

Nov. 18 Bellarmine

Nov. 21 Loyola-Maryland (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 vs. Iowa (Emerald Coast Classic) – Destin, Fla.

Nov. 26 vs. TCU/Cal (Emerald Coast Classic) – Destin, Fla.

Nov. 29 Penn State (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 7 Towson

Dec. 10 vs. Loyola Chicago (Holiday Hoopsgiving) – Atlanta, Ga.

Dec. 17 Richmond (Greenville Classic) – Greenville, S.C.

The ACC schedule is forthcoming, but you can look at the Tigers’ opponents for the 2022-23 season below:

2022-23 Clemson’s ACC Opponents

Rivals (Home and Away) Florida State and Georgia Tech

Repeats (Home and Away) Louisville, NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Home Only Duke, Miami, Notre Dame, Syracuse

Away Only Boston College, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia

